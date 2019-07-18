WarnerMedia’s HBO Max Unveils Original Programming Team Led by Sarah Aubrey

WarnerMedia has unveiled its original programming and business operations and strategy teams as the company builds out its HBO Max streaming platform.

Sarah Aubrey will lead the original programming group as head of original content, reporting to HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly. Joining her on that team are Joey Chavez as executive vice president of original drama, Jessie Henderson as exec VP of original feature films, Jeniffer Kim as senior VP of international originals, Suzanna Makkos as exec VP of original comedy and animation, and Jennifer O’Connell as exec VP of original non-fiction and kids.

On the business operations and strategy team, Eric Besner has been named senior VP of business development and strategy. Sandra Dewey is now president of business operations and production; Meredith Gertier is exec VP of program strategy and planning, reporting to HBO Programming president Casey Bloys; and Michael Quigley is now exec VP of content acquisitions and strategy. Reporting to Dewy is exec VP of business affairs Patrick Kelly. The team reports to Reilly.

“Kevin has assembled a stellar creative team for new originals and acquisitions that will make our HBO Max service second-to-none,” said WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt in a statement. “With these originals and the full force of the vast WarnerMedia portfolio, including the might of HBO, I couldn’t be more proud of the content we are bringing together across this company that will appeal to everyone in the household.”

The service, which debuts in spring 2020, will have over 10,000 hours of content at launch. Though it will premiere in the midst of an all-out streaming war against Netflix, Disney Plus and the upcoming NBCUniversal service, HBO Max will include a hearty list of media brands, including Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, the CW, Cartoon Network and others.

HBO Max’s library will include “Game of Thrones,” “Sex and the City,” “Veep,” and exclusive streaming rights in the U.S. to “Friends” and other series. New original series include a “Gossip Girl” reboot, “Dune: The Sisterhood,” Anna Kendrick and Paul Feig’s “Love Life,” and an animated “Gremlins” series.