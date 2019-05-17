WarnerMedia Entertainment Names Kevin Brockman Communications Head

Disney veteran Kevin Brockman has been named head of communications for WarnerMedia Entertainment.

Brockman left Disney in January after 22 years with the company. From 2008 on he served as head of communications for Disney-ABC Television, overseeing corporate, consumer and news communications globally for a suite of brands that included ABC Studios, ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ABC-owned TV stations, Freeform, Disney Channels Worldwide, and Disney’s equity interest in A&E Networks. His exit came ahead of the finalization of Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox, which saw the former absorb the latter’s entertainment-television operations.

In his new post as executive vice president of global communications for WarnerMedia Entertainment, Brockman joins another company recently transformed by a multi-billion dollar acquisition. He will head communications for a cluster of businesses brought together under one umbrella as part of recent reorg by AT&T of the former Time Warner — among them HBO, Cinemax, TBS, TNT, truTV, and WarnerMedia’s yet-to-launch direct-to-consumer streaming service.

He will report to Bob Greenblatt, who in March became chairman of the newly formed WarnerMedia Entertainment.

“With more than 20 years of communications experience at the top of the television industry, Kevin has a unique skill for overseeing multiple brands that connect audiences of all ages to the entertainment that resonates with them,” Greenblatt said. “He will be an important part of the exceptional group I’m bringing together to help launch our exciting new streaming platform anchored by the premium content of HBO, Turner and Warner Bros.”

Brockman added, “It’s an exciting time to join Bob and his team at WarnerMedia as the company transforms and prepares to launch a direct-to-consumer service later this year. My career has been built on understanding the power of brands, and my passion for supporting exciting and diverse voices in all forms of media — whether linear or digital — is in sync with this vision for expanding the reach of one of the best storytelling companies in the world.”