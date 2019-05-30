WarnerMedia: If Abortion Law Holds We Will Reconsider Georgia

WarnerMedia has issued a statement saying it will reconsider Georgia as a filming site should the law go into effect.

"We operate and produce work in many states and within several countries at any given time and while that doesn't mean we agree with every position taken by a state or a country and their leaders, we do respect due process. We will watch the situation closely and if the new law holds we will reconsider Georgia as the home to any new productions. As is always the case, we will work closely with our production partners and talent to determine how and where to shoot any given project."

