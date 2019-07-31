×

Warner Horizon Scripted TV Fortifies Exec Team, Names Leigh London Redman Exec VP of Scripted

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Leigh London Redman, Kevin Fortson, Matt Matzkin
CREDIT: Courtesy of Leigh Redman, Kevin Forston, Matt Matzkin

Warner Horizon Scripted Television is fortifying its executive team, upping Leigh London Redman to the newly created position of executive vice president of scripted programming and promoting Kevin Fortson and Matt Matzkin to newly formed executive VP positions in production and business affairs for both scripted and unscripted TV, respectively.

London Redman, in her new role, will spearhead day-to-day creative affairs activities in WHSTV-produced original scripted programming, including dramas, comedies, event series and more. She will also oversee development of new TV shows and supervise current programming for existing series. Prior to her promotion, she had been senior VP of scripted programming since 2015, first joining the company five years before that as VP of scripted programming.

Thirteen series are currently under her purview, including TNT’s “Animal Kingdom” and “Claws,” OWN’s “Cherish the Day,” “David Makes Man” and “Queen Sugar,” HBO Max’s upcoming “The Flight Attendant,” Netflix’s “Fuller House,” “Medical Police” and “You,” Syfy’s “Krypton,” Epix’s “Pennyworth,” Freeform’s “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists,” and National Geographic’s “The Right Stuff.”

Related

Warner Bros. Television and Warner Horizon Scripted Television presidents Susan Rovner and Brett Paul said that they are “incredibly fortunate” to have London Redman, Fortson and Matzkin leading the WHSTV team.

“Leigh’s impeccable taste in material and ability to collaborate with our artists has greatly expanded our possibilities for success, allowing WHSTV to expand its footprint and seamlessly transition into the multiplatform digital future,” they said in a statement.

In his new role, Fortson will oversee all aspects of physical production for WHSTV-produced series, including budgeting, scheduling staffing and more, and oversee production staff. Prior to that, he had served as senior VP of production since 2006, and spent two years as senior VP or operations at Warner Bros. Studio Facilities before that.

Matzkin, in his new position, is the top business exec and lead dealmaker for the production unit, responsible for negotiating or supervising negotiations for the unit’s deals with creatives and spearheading licensing agreements with streaming platforms and cable companies. He also manages the business affairs team. Prior to that, he had served as senior VP of business affairs since 2015, negotiating key creator and talent deals, in addition to overall deals for producers such as Ava DuVernay and Kaley Cuoco.

“Kevin and Matt are also continually innovating, with Kevin finding ways to maximize production resources in an environment that demands nothing less than the highest on-screen production values,” said Rovner and Paul. “Matt combines creativity with tenacity and the desire to make the best deals possible for the company, with a sense of fairness and respect in an ultra-competitive marketplace. These promotions are truly and richly deserved.”

London Redman, Fortson and Matzkin will report to Rovner and Paul. Fortsn and Matzkin will report to Warner Bros. unscripted and alternative TV head Mike Darnell on unscripted projects. Rovner, Paul and Darnell all report to Peter Roth, Warner Bros. Television Group president and chief content officer.

More TV

  • Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in

    What's Coming to Amazon Prime in August 2019

    Summer keeps chugging along into August and so does the spate of new releases on Amazon Prime to keep you busy on leisurely sunny days. The streaming platform will debut its monster-filled fantasy “Carnival Row” as well as make available the monster classic sequel “Hellboy II: The Golden Army.” Amazon has a bit of everything [...]

  • Leigh London Redman, Kevin Fortson, Matt

    Warner Horizon Scripted TV Fortifies Exec Team, Names Leigh London Redman Exec VP of Scripted

    Warner Horizon Scripted Television is fortifying its executive team, upping Leigh London Redman to the newly created position of executive vice president of scripted programming and promoting Kevin Fortson and Matt Matzkin to newly formed executive VP positions in production and business affairs for both scripted and unscripted TV, respectively. London Redman, in her new [...]

  • Rapper Meek Mill departs with his

    How Meek Mill's Legal Woes Turned Him Into an Activist for Criminal Justice Reform

    Meek Mill never set out to be an activist for criminal justice reform. Nursing a glass of green juice at a Beverly Hills hotel shortly after performing at Staples Center, the 32-year-old sometimes seems like he’d prefer to discuss just about anything else. His rap career, for one, which after nearly a decade of legal [...]

  • BH90210: L-R: Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling,

    Fox Tries Out Shorter Runs for Series Like Revival 'BH90210'

    The new Fox is indeed trying something new.  The now stand-alone broadcaster is shifting its programming strategy and increasingly looking to run shows with shorter orders rather than the traditional 22-episode runs typical of a broadcast series.  According to multiple agency sources, Fox has made it clear that while it is still in the business [...]

  • Phil-Hymes-Dead-SNL

    Phil Hymes, 'Saturday Night Live' Lighting Director, Dies at 96

    Longtime “Saturday Night Live” director Phil Hymes died Monday, an NBC spokesperson confirmed to Variety. He was 96. Hymes, who began his career at NBC in 1951, starting work at “SNL” during its second season in 1976. He worked on more than 500 episodes of NBC’s venerable sketch comedy program and served as its lighting [...]

  • TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Part

    TV Ratings: ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Part 2 Scores Two-Year High

    Last night’s “Bachelorette” finale part 2 posted the highest ratings for the show since the 2017 finale. With a 2.1 in the key 18-49 demographic, the ABC reality series easily won the night in terms of ratings, however, the show only just came up short to “America’s Got Talent” in terms total viewership. “The Bachelorette” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad