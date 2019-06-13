×
Warner Bros. TV Debuts New Scripted Development Team

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Warner Bros. Television is debuting a new primetime scripted programming development executive team, in addition to restructuring of the current programming department.

Clancy Collins-White has been upped to executive vice president of drama development, and will continue to spearhead dramatic series development for all platforms. She was most recently senior VP of drama development. At upfronts, four new one-hour series that Collins-White and her team developed – “Batwoman,” “Katy Keene,” “Prodigal Son,” and “All Rise” – were ordered to series.

Adrienne Turner has been named senior vice president, head of comedy development, and will now oversee the creation of new half-hour series and mange WBTV’s comedy team. She was most recently VP of comedy development. Current WBTV_produced comedies include CBS’s “Young Sheldon,” “Mom,” and the upcoming “Bob Loves Abishola”; Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method” and the upcoming “AJ and the Queen,” and Apple TV Plus’ “Little Voice.”

Both Collins-White and Turner will further WBTV co-presidents Susan Rovner and Brett Paul’s efforts to transition the studio into a multiplatform supplier.

Creative execs Maddy Horne and Odetta Watkins have been elevated to executive vice presidents in current programming as part of a newly created structure, succeeding the recently retired Melinda Hage. Horne will be responsible for current programming for broadcast network series, and Watkins will supervise series for premium cable channels and on-demand and streaming platforms.

Horne will oversee a team that manages creative for on-going WBTV programs for the five broadcast networks, including CBS’ “Young Sheldon,” NBC’s “Manifest,” the CW’s “Riverdale,” and others. Watkins will oversee non-broadcast series, such as HBO’s “Westworld,” Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” and more.

“Clancy, Adrienne, Maddy and Odetta are all outstanding creative executives who have made invaluable contributions to the success of Warner Bros. Television,” said WBTV’s Rovner in a statement. “The lifeblood of any studio is generating compelling programming, and then keeping it relevant for fans and viable for buyers for many years to come.”

“Clancy and Adrienne have helped develop some of our most successful shows, skillfully nurturing creative ideas, and giving our valued artists a platform to make their voices heard and to express themselves through their work,” she continued. “Maddy and Odetta have expertly collaborated with our talented producers, supporting their on-going vision and helping them to deliver their best, undeniable work every week, in an increasingly competitive environment. I am so excited to have this team in place to lead WBTV into the future.”

 

