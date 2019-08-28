×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Warner Bros. TV Directors’ Workshop 2019 Class Members All Land Assignments

By

Dano's Most Recent Stories

View All
LUCIFER: L-R: Tom Ellis and Lauren German in the ÒQuintessential DeckerstarÓ episode of LUCIFER airing Monday, May 7 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Erik Voake/FOX
CREDIT: Fox

The entire 2019 class of the Waner Bros. TV Directors’ Workshop has landed directing gigs on a Warner Bros. series.

The workshop aims to bring talent from other creative fields to television directing and increase diversity in the field. The latest class marks the seventh annual graduating class since its 2013 inception.

The upcoming assignments in the 2019-20 television season for new graduates include: Bola Ogun is set to direct an episode of “Legacies” and episodes of “Lucifer” and “God Friended Me”; America Young will direct an episode of “Blindspot” and “Legacies”; Lauren Petzke is set to direct an episode of “Legacies”; Charissa Sanjarernsuithikul will direct and episode of “God Friended Me”; Michelle Stephen will direct an episode of “Riverdale”; Mo Perkins will helm an episode of “Manifest”; Ryan Zaragoza will direct an episode of “All American”; Caity Lotz is set to direct an episode foof “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”; For the 2020-21 season (pending renewals): Jes Macallan will direct an episode of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.” Nathalie Boltt will direct an episode of “Riverdale.”

The workshop has helped the TV directing careers of more than 50 and/or people of color. Every workshop participant of the last four years have directed or booked directing assignments of Warner-Bros. produced TV series.

The workshop runs for eight weeks under TV directors Bethany Rooney and Mary Lou Belli along with guest speakers currently working in television.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Phyllis Nagy

    Writers Guild Candidate Phyllis Nagy: 'A Change in Strategy is Called for'

    Phyllis Nagy, who is challenging Writers Guild of America West’s president David Goodman, is calling for a change in strategy in regard to the current stalemate between the WGA and Hollywood agents. “After nearly a half year’s stasis, it’s necessary to recognize that a change in strategy is called for—and that’s what we offer. A negotiated solution [...]

  • Lawrence O'Donnell

    Trump Attorney Seeks Retraction of Lawrence O'Donnell's Russian Loan Report

    An attorney for President Trump demanded on Wednesday that NBC retract host Lawrence O’Donnell’s report alleging that Trump had obtained loan guarantees from Russian oligarchs. O’Donnell reported on MSNBC on Tuesday night that Russian oligarchs had co-signed a loan provided to Trump by Deutsche Bank. “This single source close to Deutsche Bank has told me [...]

  • LUCIFER: L-R: Tom Ellis and Lauren

    Warner Bros. TV Directors' Workshop 2019 Class Members All Land Assignments

    The entire 2019 class of the Waner Bros. TV Directors’ Workshop has landed directing gigs on a Warner Bros. series. The workshop aims to bring talent from other creative fields to television directing and increase diversity in the field. The latest class marks the seventh annual graduating class since its 2013 inception. The upcoming assignments [...]

  • Naomie Harris

    Naomie Harris Joins Jude Law in HBO-Sky Limited Series 'Third Day'

    Naomie Harris has been cast in the upcoming HBO-Sky Studios co-production “The Third Day.” In addition, Philippa Lowthorpe has boarded the series to direct the second half of the show’s six episodes. In the first half of the series, titled “Summer” and directed by Marc Munden, Sam (Jude Law) is drawn to a mysterious island [...]

  • Julie Plec

    Julie Plec Sets Netflix Series Inspired by Amy Chozick Book 'Chasing Hillary'

    In a competitive situation, Netflix has given a series order to a drama series inspired by Amy Chozick’s best-selling book “Chasing Hillary.” Julie Plec will write and executive produce the series along with Chozick. Titled “The Girls on the Bus,” the series is inspired largely by the chapter of the same name from “Chasing Hillary.” [...]

  • Dark Crystal

    How Netflix's 'Dark Crystal' Production Team Connected Prequel Series to the Original

    “The Dark Crystal,” the family-oriented fantasy drama directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz, was groundbreaking when Universal released it in 1982. Now a cult classic, it offered an original blend of Brothers Grimm-style fairy-tale magic and state-of-the-art animatronic puppetry. Now, 37 years later, Netflix and the Jim Henson Co. revive the world dreamed up [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad