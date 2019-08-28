Warner Bros. TV Directors’ Workshop 2019 Class Members All Land Assignments

The entire 2019 class of the Waner Bros. TV Directors’ Workshop has landed directing gigs on a Warner Bros. series.

The workshop aims to bring talent from other creative fields to television directing and increase diversity in the field. The latest class marks the seventh annual graduating class since its 2013 inception.

The upcoming assignments in the 2019-20 television season for new graduates include: Bola Ogun is set to direct an episode of “Legacies” and episodes of “Lucifer” and “God Friended Me”; America Young will direct an episode of “Blindspot” and “Legacies”; Lauren Petzke is set to direct an episode of “Legacies”; Charissa Sanjarernsuithikul will direct and episode of “God Friended Me”; Michelle Stephen will direct an episode of “Riverdale”; Mo Perkins will helm an episode of “Manifest”; Ryan Zaragoza will direct an episode of “All American”; Caity Lotz is set to direct an episode foof “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”; For the 2020-21 season (pending renewals): Jes Macallan will direct an episode of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.” Nathalie Boltt will direct an episode of “Riverdale.”

The workshop has helped the TV directing careers of more than 50 and/or people of color. Every workshop participant of the last four years have directed or booked directing assignments of Warner-Bros. produced TV series.

The workshop runs for eight weeks under TV directors Bethany Rooney and Mary Lou Belli along with guest speakers currently working in television.