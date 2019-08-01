×

A.J. Calloway Out as ‘Extra’ Host After Sexual Assault Investigation

AJ CallowayTurner Upfront Presentation, Arrivals, New York, USA - 16 May 2018
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Warner Bros. Television will “part ways” with “Extra” host A.J. Calloway following the studio’s investigation into sexual assault allegations leveled against the him.

“The company has investigated the claims made into Mr. Calloway’s conduct and he and the company have mutually agreed to part ways,” a Warners rep says in a statement. The studio didn’t clarify in the statement when the decision was made.

Warner Bros. had previously suspended Calloway last February. At the time of the suspension, Calloway’s attorney Lisa E. Davis said in a statement, “Mr. Calloway maintains that these unsubstantiated allegations are patently false. He vehemently denies that he ever assaulted anyone and looks forward to clearing his name.”

The host was arrested in 2006 after author and activist Sil Lai Abrams accused him of sexually assaulting her, but those charges were dropped. Last January, two women told the Daily Beast that Calloway had sexually assaulted them.

Calloway said in a statement in February, “As I have maintained from the beginning, these allegations are not true. When I was first notified about these allegations by law enforcement more than a decade ago, I fully cooperated from the beginning and the case was dismissed.”

Calloway has been with “Extra” since 2005.

