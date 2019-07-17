‘Eisenhorn’ Series Based on ‘Warhammer 40,000’ in the Works From Frank Spotnitz

“Eisenhorn,” a live-action series based on the “Warhammer 40,000” game and books is in the works. “The X-Files” exec producer Frank Spotnitz will be showrunner. His shingle, Big Light, has teamed with Games Workshop, which owns “Warhammer 40,000” to develop the property.

Billed as a genre-bending sci-fi and fantasy series, “Eisenhorn” is set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, where humankind teeters on the brink of annihilation. It will follow inquisitor Gregor Eisenhorn and his band of investigators as they fight to thwart the schemes of aliens and heretics.

“Warhammer 40,000” spans the eponymous war game, figures, and books. The series is based on novels written by New York Times bestselling author Dan Abnett (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), which were originally published in 2001 by Games Workshop imprint Black Library.

“Gregor Eisenhorn is a relentless force in the dark future of the Warhammer universe: a destroyer of daemons and a purger of heretics, implacable, powerful and dedicated,” the author said. “But the appeal to me, from the moment I started writing him, was his complexity. He is not the simple, ruthless hero he appears to be.”

Big Light Productions’ creative director, Emily Feller (“Trust Me”), will exec produce the series with Spotnitz. No broadcaster or platform is attached.

“’Warhammer 40,000’ is steeped in rich and complex lore, with a myriad of traditions and stories that have accumulated over time in this thrilling and complex world, making it one of the most exciting properties to adapt for television audiences and the franchise’s loyal global fan base,” Spotnitz said. “There is nothing else like it on television.”

A “Warhammer 40,000” animated series, dubbed “Angels of Death,” is also in the cards, with Richard Boylan directing.