Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps to Star in Multi-Camera Comedy Series for Netflix

Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps are headed to Netflix.

The streamer has ordered a multi-camera comedy series starring the two comedians titled “The Upshaws.” The series centers on a working-class Africian American family in Indiana struggling to make it work and make it right without the blueprints to do it.

Sykes will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner in addition to starring, with Regina Hicks serving as showrunner. Epps will also executive produce, along with Page Hurwitz of Push It Productions, Dan Spilo, and Niles Kirchner.

Sykes released the comedy special “Wanda Sykes: Not Normal” on Netflix earlier this year. It was her fifth special overall and her first for the streaming giant. As an actor, Sykes currently appears on the ABC series “Black-ish” and recently starred in the ABC special “Live in Front of a Studio Audience.” Her other recent TV roles include “The Other Two” and “Broad City.” She also previously starred in shows such as “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and “Wanda at Large.”

She is repped by WME and attorney Roger Pliakas.

Epps is set to appear in the upcoming Netflix film “Dolemite Is My Name” opposite Eddie Murphy. He is known for his roles in the “Friday,” “Resident Evil,” and “The Hangover” film franchises. He has previously starred in shows like Starz’ “Survivor’s Remorse” and ABC’s “Uncle Buck.”

He is repped by CAA, Primary Wave Entertainment, and Morris Yorn.