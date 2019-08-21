Walter Presents Takes ZDF’s ‘Stockholm Requiem’ for U.K., Australia

Walter Presents has acquired Swedish thriller “Stockholm Requiem” for the U.K. and Australia from ZDF Enterprises. It marks the fourth Swedish drama series the global on-demand service, which specialises in non-English language drama, has picked up from ZDF following “Blue Eyes,” “Thicker Than Water” and “Before We Die.”

Walter Iuzzolino, co-founder and curator of the service, said “Stockholm Requiem” was “Everything you want in a Scandi Noir and more. Quintessential viewing for anyone who likes beautifully shot drama and a plot line that will keep you guessing.”

“Stockholm Requiem” stars Liv Mjönes as an unconventional criminologist and new civilian recruit to the police force, as she joins a less than welcoming special investigations unit and is thrown in at the deep end of a difficult case. Jonas Karlsson and Alexej Manvelov co-star.

The 10-part drama is based on the best-selling trilogy of novels by Kristina Ohlsson and adapted by Jörgen Hjerdt and Pauline Wolff. It is produced by Black Spark Film & TV/Kärnfilm, in co-production with C More/TV4, ZDF, ZDF Enterprises, Nice Drama, Chimney Pot, Film Capital Stockholm, Benelux’s Lunanime, in collaboration with Co Made.