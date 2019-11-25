‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Casts Julia Ormond

Julia Ormond has joined the cast of the third series in “The Walking Dead” franchise, entitled “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.”

Ormond will play Elizabeth a “charismatic leader of a large, sophisticated and formidable force,” AMC announced Sunday.

“We are thrilled to have Julia join our merry band. I’m grateful for the talent, grace, intelligence, and humor she has brought to our set, our show and to this role. We — and the audience — are very lucky to have Julia helping bring this new world of the Walking Dead to life,” said co-creator Scott M. Gimple.

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond” centers on the first generation raised in the zombie apocalypse. Some will become heroes, some will become villains, but in the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.

Produced and distributed by AMC Studios, the series is executive produced by co-creators Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Brian Bockrath. “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” also stars Aliyah Royale as Iris, Alexa Mansour as Hope, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas and Nico Tortorella as Felix.

Also joining the show’s series regulars in recurring guest roles this season are Natalie Gold (“Succession”) as Lyla, a mysterious figure operating in the shadows on behalf of the cause she believes in; Al Calderon (“Step Up: High Water”) as Barca; Scott Adsit (“Veep,” “30 Rock”) as Tony; and Ted Sutherland (“Fear Street,” “Rise”) as Percy.

Take a look at the new series in “The Walking Dead” franchise below: