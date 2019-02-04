‘Walking Dead’ Renewed for Season 10 at AMC

“The Walking Dead” has been renewed for Season 10.

AMC made the announcement Monday in the form of a video post, which can be viewed below. The renewal comes just under a week ahead of the Season 9 midseason premiere, which will build on the reveal of the comic book villains The Whisperers. The villains, who wear the skin of walkers in order to blend in with the herds, made their first appearance in the Season 9 midseason finale.

Angela Kang took over as the showrunner of “The Walking Dead” starting with Season 9. Kang was formerly a writer on the series before being upped to the top spot in January. Among the episodes of the show she has written is the Season 2 episode “Judge, Jury, Executioner,” the Season 4 episode “Still,” and the Season 7 episode “The Cell.” She also co-wrote the Season 4 finale, which was one of the highest-rated episodes in series history.

Season 9 also saw the departure of series star Andrew Lincoln, better known to fans as former cop Rick Grimes. However, Lincoln is set to star in multiple “Walking Dead” films currently development at AMC, which will be written by “Walking Dead” chief content officer Scott Gimple. Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie, also only appeared in a handful of episodes of the series due to her commitments to the upcoming ABC series “Whiskey Cavalier.”