Jury Awards $8.6 Million Verdict in Death of ‘Walking Dead’ Stuntman

A jury awarded an $8.6 million verdict on Thursday in the death of “Walking Dead” stuntman John Bernecker, who fell to his death on the set of the show in Senoia, Ga., in July 2017.

The jurors found that AMC Networks’ entity, TWC 8, and its production company, Stalwart Films, were negligent in Bernecker’s death. The jury found that the parent company, AMC Networks, was not liable.

Jeffrey Harris argued the case on behalf of Bernecker’s mother, urging jurors to find that the production failed to abide by its own safety rules.

“There’s a total failure of the checks and balances that should have been in place to prevent this tragedy from happening,” Harris argued in his closing statement. “There are policies that just aren’t followed. That is ultimately what results in his death.”

David Dial argued the case for the defendants, saying that Bernecker’s death could not have been reasonably foreseen.

“It’s a horrific, horrible accident, but nobody acted negligently,” Dial argued. “No one acted carelessly or recklessly.”

The jurors were shown frame-by-frame video of the accident. Bernecker was supposed to fall over a railing and off a balcony onto a thick pad 21 feet below. But as he flipped over, Bernecker unexpectedly grabbed onto the railing with his left hand. That changed his trajectory, causing him to swing back towards the wall. He missed his mark by nine feet, landing on his head on the cement floor. He died at the hospital two days later.

Harris questioned the stunt coordinator, Monty Simons, about why there was no padding closer to the wall. Simons testified that just before the stunt, Bernecker asked that the pad be moved further away. Simons was spotting Bernecker from the far side of the pad, and was more worried that he would go long, rather than land directly under the balcony.

“Never before have I ever heard or seen of anybody grabbing the railing and basically doing a gymnastics high bar exit that gets him flowing away from his mark, that he misses his mark by nine feet,” Simons said. “I have never heard of anything like that and I couldn’t conceive of it, and John didn’t either.”

Harris pressed him on whether Bernecker might have been reluctant to ask for more pads because it would halt the production, which was running behind schedule.

“I gave John every single thing he needs,” Simons said. “That does not keep me up at night at all. The stunt was completely ready to be completely performed safety. Why John didn’t drop the gun, went over the railing and held on, and then grabbed other stuff, and kicked the wall, and all this stuff, I do not know. That’s something I will ponder the rest of my life. I gave him everything he needed to perform the stunt safely.”

Harris also argued that the other actor in the scene, Austin Amelio, may have touched Bernecker just before the fall, which might have startled him. On the stand, Amelio adamantly denied touching him.

After the fall, Amelio said, “I was in complete and utter shock… It’s the worst day of my life.”

A key point of contention was whether Bernecker was an employee of Stalwart Films or an independent contractor. Had he been an employee, Georgia law would have required his family to go through the workers’ compensation system. The jury found, however, that Bernecker was an independent contractor, which allowed his parents to obtain civil damages.