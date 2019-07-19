×

New ‘Walking Dead’ Series Adds Annet Mahendru, Aliyah Royale

The third “Walking Dead” series officially unveiled its main cast immediately after the flagship show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday.

In addition to Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, and Hal Cumpston — whose castings were exclusively reported by Variety earlier in July, the new series has also cast Annet Mahendru and Aliyah Royale in two lead roles. Mahendru’s character is named Huck, while Royale’s character is named Iris.

The new series is said to follow two female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the zombie apocalypse.

Mahendru’s past TV credits include “The Romanoffs,” “The Americans,” and “Tyrant.” On the film side, she has starred in films like “Penguins of Madagascar” and “Escape from Tomorrow.”

Royale most recently starred in the CBS drama “The Red Line.”

Royale is repped by Coast To Coast Talent Group and Dream Talent Management. Mahendru is repped by Paradigm, Bohemia Entertainment, and Nelson Davis LLP.

The yet untitled third “Walking Dead” show joins both the flagship show, which is entering its tenth season, and “Fear the Walking Dead,” which was recently renewed for a sixth. AMC is also currently developing a trio of TV movies centered on Rick Grimes starring Andrew Lincoln. The “Walking Dead” comic book series, which served as the basis for the original show, recently came to an end after nearly two decades.

The series is co-created by Scott Gimple, chief content officer of the “Walking Dead” universe, and Matt Negrete, a writer and producer on “The Walking Dead” for the past five seasons. Negrete will also serve as showrunner. AMC Studios will produce. The series will begin production on its 10 episode first season in Virginia this summer with a planned premiere on AMC in 2020.

(Pictured: Annet Mahendru)

