‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Reboot Starring Jared Padalecki in Development

CREDIT: Jack Rowand
CREDIT: Jack Rowand

“Supernatural” star Jared Padalecki could soon be starring in a reboot of “Walker, Texas Ranger,” Variety has confirmed.

CBS Television Studios is currently developing a new version of the classic Chuck Norris-led series with Padalecki in the title role. No network is currently attached. The series would focus on Walker as he returns from years undercover. A widower and father of two, he begins fighting crime with a new partner, who is one of the only female Rangers in history. Should the project move forward, it would allow Padalecki to smoothly transition off of “Supernatural,” which is wrapping its run on The CW after 15 seasons this year.

Anna Fricke is attached to write and executive produce the new series. Fricke, who is currently under an overall deal at CBS TV Studios, previously co-created the Syfy series “Being Human” with her previous credits also including shows like “Wayward Pines” and “Valor.” Padalecki will also executive produce along with Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback and Dan Spilo.

In addition to Norris, the original “Walker, Texas Ranger” also starred Clarence Gilyard Jr., Sheree J. Wilson, and Noble Willingham. The series ran for nearly 200 episodes over nine seasons on CBS. Norris starred as the titular lawman as he and his partner (Gilyard Jr.) fought crime all around Texas.

The CW would make a likely home for the series given Padalecki’s longstanding ties with the network, but CBS is also said to be in the mix. The latter network has found success with recent reboots like “Hawaii Five-O,” “MacGyver,” and “Magnum P.I.”

Deadline first reported the development news.

