‘Wahlburgers’ Renewed for 10th and Final Season at A&E

A&E has renewed “Wahlburgers” for a 10th and final season. The reality series following brothers Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg will debut the new installment at on May 15. A&E has also released a trailer for the season.

Season 10 will continue to focus on the Wahlberg brothers as they balance family and their eponymous Wahlburgers restaurants, which have locations around the country. Wahlburgers is owned by chef Paul Wahlberg in partnership with Mark and Donnie Wahlberg.

This season celebrates the Wahlberg brothers’ success, as they embark on a new frontier across the pond. Mark and Paul travel to Germany, where they continue to work with the military to open restaurants in U.S. bases globally. Matriarch Alma gets the spotlight when she is interviewed by a national morning show about being the mother of famous sons. Meanwhile, Donnie is under intense pressure to open his own Wahlburgers location in his hometown of St. Charles, Ill. The series culminates with the brothers’ biggest challenge yet as they work to fulfill Alma’s dream of finally opening their namesake restaurant in their childhood hometown of Dorchester, Mass.

“Creating the Wahlburgers restaurants has been an incredible experience and we are so grateful to have shared it with A&E viewers these last nine seasons,” said Mark Wahlberg.

“It’s been an amazing journey that has brought us closer together as a family and launched our little business to heights we never could’ve imagined,” added Donnie Wahlberg.

“Wahlburgers” is produced for A&E Network by 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, in association with Closest to the Hole Productions, Leverage Entertainment and Donnie D Productions. Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Donnie Wahlberg executive produce with 44 Blue’s Rasha Drachkovitch, David Hale and Sara Quick.