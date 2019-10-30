×
MGM TV Sets Development Pact With China Star Omnimedia

By
Cynthia Littleton

MGM logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of MGM

MGM TV is moving in to production in the Middle Kingdom through a development pact for local-language shows with China Star Omnimedia.

The deal calls for MGM to work with China Star on developing and producing shows for local audiences. China Star will distribute the programs in China, with MGM handling the rest of the world. The partnership gives MGM a good base from which to scout for talent and series formats from the world’s most populous country.

The partnership amounts to an “immense opportunity,” said Mark Burnett, chairman of MGM’s Worldwide Television Group. “The country’s incredibly rich culture provides a huge trove of possibilities in the alternative programming space.”

China Star Omnimedia already produces local-language editions of MGM’s “The Voice,” the NBC tentpole executive produced by Burnett; as well as other formats known to U.S. viewers: “The Masked Singer,” “Dancing With the Stars” and “So You Think You Can Dance.” It also produces original formats such as “Street Dance of China,” for the Youku streamer. The company operates digital networks in China and is active in film production and concert promotion, per MGM.

“MGM’s deep experience in creative storytelling and unparalleled expertise in producing global formats will help us expand and accelerate our capabilities in the alternative content space,” said Roye Meng, executive director of China Star Omnimedia. “We look forward to building off of the extensive MGM catalog and developing new content together to create universally resonant shows for audiences not just in China, but around the world.”

