Vivendi’s ‘Guess My Age’ Breaks Into Latin America With Turner’s Chilevision (EXCLUSIVE)

Vivendi’s international unscripted unit has sealed its first Latin American deal for the popular “Guess My Age” format. Vivendi Entertainment has inked an agreement with Turner’s Chilean network Chilevision, which has ordered a 40-episode local version entitled “Adivina Mi Edad.”

Breakout international entertainment formats are thin on the ground, but “Guess My Age” has fared well around the world, with versions made in several European countries, including France and Germany. Sky’s TV8 in Italy and Spanish free-TV network Cuatro are among those that have recently extended local runs or ordered new seasons.

The show sees pairs of contestants attempt to guess the age of strangers over a series of rounds, with different hints and clues to help them.

Damien Porte, vice president of global distribution at Vivendi Entertainment, said the Chile deal paves the way for more deals in Latin America. Turner has optioned it for Argentina and Endemol Shine for Mexico.

“We are excited to see Chile, a country which has always been considered as an early adopter in the region, to be the first Latin American country adapting the format,” Porte said. “With options running in Mexico, Uruguay and Argentina, we are confident that it will pave the way for more countries to jump in.”

Chilevision will run a 50-minute version of the show, starting Monday. It will run as a standalone show within the three-hour morning program “Viva la Pipol.” The local version will see members of the public team up with celebrities to form the teams guessing the ages.

“Since last year we have implemented a new content strategy focused on the family,” said Javier Goldschmied, director of programming at Chilevision. “’Guess My Age’ fits naturally to our network for its friendly and dynamic entertainment content.”