Virginia Lt. Governor Fairfax Files $400 Million Defamation Suit Against CBS News

Justin Fairfax, the Virginia Lieutenant Governor who earlier this year was accused by two women of sexual assault in episodes alleged to have occurred more than a decade ago, has filed a defamation lawsuit against CBS News and CBS Broadcasting, claiming false statements made by his accusers in interviews with anchor Gayle King were published, promoted and publicized without any effort to determine if they were accurate.

The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, seeks $400 million in damages as well as an injunction against disseminating any statements proven to be defamatory.

A CBS News spokesperson could not be reached for immediate comment.

More to come…