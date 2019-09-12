Virginia Lt. Governor Fairfax Files $400 Million Defamation Suit Against CBS News

Justin Fairfax, the Virginia Lieutenant Governor who earlier this year was accused by two women of sexual assault in episodes alleged to have occurred more than a decade ago, has filed a defamation lawsuit against CBS News and CBS Broadcasting, claiming false statements made by his accusers in interviews with anchor Gayle King were published, promoted and publicized without any effort to determine if they were accurate.
The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, seeks $400 million in damages as well as an injunction against disseminating any statements proven to be defamatory.
A CBS News spokesperson could not be reached for immediate comment.
The finale of “BH90210” didn’t exactly provide the cherry on top of the summer ratings cake that Fox was likely hoping for. Last night’s episode came in at a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and was watched by just over 1.9 million total viewers. While that represents a slight up tick in rating [...]
Justin Fairfax, the Virginia Lieutenant Governor who earlier this year was accused by two women of sexual assault in episodes alleged to have occurred more than a decade ago, has filed a defamation lawsuit against CBS News and CBS Broadcasting, claiming false statements made by his accusers in interviews with anchor Gayle King were published, [...]
Consumers in the Netherlands became the first in the world to get their hands on Disney Plus when an early version of the hugely anticipated streaming service went live in the country Thursday in a free trial run. Disney is testing out the platform in the Netherlands, and the soft-launch version does not have the [...]
YouTube released the official trailer for the second season of “Impulse,” the thriller from executive producer Doug Liman, which returns to the service next month — when it will be available to watch for free with ads. The entire first season of “Impulse” is now to watch free on YouTube, and season 2 will premiere [...]
Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny and co. are far from done with their shenanigans yet. Comedy Central has renewed “South Park” for three more seasons, taking it to a record-breaking 26th season and at least 327 episodes. Season 23 of the longest-running scripted cable series is set to premiere on Sept. 25. The show, which follows [...]
Jay Shaylor will move form working with Wolf Blitzer to helping the venerable “CBS Evening News” storm the nation’s capital. Shaylor, who has been executive producer of CNN’s “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer” since 2013, has been named executive producer of “CBS Evening News,” and will help guide the program as CBS News moves [...]
The change of a prominent executive is a big story in the world of business. And so too is it in the world of TV networks that cover the world of business every day. Brian Jones, a longtime Fox News employee who had a hand in the launch of Fox Business Network before he became [...]