×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Viola Davis to Play Michelle Obama in ‘First Ladies’ Series in Development at Showtime

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All

It’s fair to say that Viola Davis’ potential next TV role will come with a lot of pressure.

The actress has signed on to play former First Lady Michelle Obama in a series titled “First Ladies” which is in the works at Showtime. The network has given the prospective one-hour drama a three-script commitment, with novelist Aaron Cooley on board to write and executive produce.

The series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of First Ladies from throughout history, with season one focusing on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama. “First Ladies” will turn it lens on the East Wing of the White House, as opposed to the West, where many of history’s most impactful and world changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies. The series hails from Showtime and Lionsgate Television.

Davis and her partner Julius Tennon serve as non-writing executive producers on the project via their JuVee Productions banner, alongside Cathy Schulman via Welle Entertainment, Jeff Gaspin via Gaspin Media, and Brad Kaplan via LINK Entertainment.

Related

Michelle Obama has been portrayed on film before, but never on television. She was notably played by Tika Sumpter in the 2016 picture “Southside With You.”

The Obamas are making the leap into content production themselves via their recently launched Higher Ground Productions. So far, the company’s originals slate is staying away from anything directly involving politics, with “Bloom,” an upstairs/downstairs drama series set in the world of fashion in post-WWII New York City, and a feature film adaptation of author David W. Blight’s “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom” high up on the list.

Davis’ TV schedule is set to clear up in early 2020 as her five-year, six-season stint on “How to Get Away with Murder” comes to an end. Speaking at Variety’s Inclusion Summit earlier this year, Davis discussed some of her upcoming projects with JuVee and how to stop Hollywood from “dictating the storytelling” for people of color.

“If you look to the past and look at storytelling where there’s a huge deficit in terms of our voice and our presence, that’s not a good place to start,” she said. “What we have to fight for, and this is what I’m proud about with JuVee, is autonomy in storytelling and production and all of it. Don’t just tell me that the only way Viola can exist in the story is if a white person is leading the charge and I’m in the background.”

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • American Horror Story Trailer

    'American Horror Story: 1984': Summer Camp Gets Deadly in First Trailer (Watch)

    Summer camp becomes deadly in the trailer for “American Horror Story: 1984.” FX released a sneak peek of the ninth season on Monday, which tackles the slasher horror genre of the 1980s as a psychopathic killer terrorizes a camp in the woods. Crickets chirp in the silent night as the trailer starts off, building up [...]

  • Apple Drops ‘Dickinson’ Teaser Starring Hailee

    Apple Drops 'Dickinson' Teaser Starring Hailee Steinfeld (Watch)

    After releasing the first trailer for one of its original shows back in June, and the second for the Jennifer Anniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell series “The Morning Show” last week, Apple has dropped another first look at one of its releases. This time it’s for the comedy series “Dickinson,” which features Hailee Steinfeld [...]

  • ‘Drunk History’ Renewed for Season 7

    'Drunk History' Renewed for Season 7 at Comedy Central, Creator Inks First-Look Deal

    “Drunk History” has been renewed for a seventh season of inebriated historical shenanigans on Comedy Central, and its creator Derek Waters has signed an all-media first-look deal with the network. In partnership with Comedy Central Productions (CCP), a new studio-production arm partnering with comedy writers, producers and on-screen talent, Waters and his Be Nice or [...]

  • Will Forte, Kaitlin Olson to Star

    Will Forte, Kaitlin Olson to Star in Quibi Comedy Series

    The ranks of talent signing on at Quibi keeps on growing. This time it’s Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson joining Jeffrey Katzenberg’s short-form platform. The duo will star in a comedy series entitled “Flipped,” which hails from Funny Or Die. Forte and Olson will play chronically underemployed couple Jann (Forte) and Cricket Melfi (Olson) who [...]

  • Lamorne Morris Game Night

    Lamorne Morris Series ‘Woke’ Nears Order at Hulu

    “Woke,” a half-hour comedy with Lamorne Morris in the lead role, is nearing a series order at Hulu, according to sources. The Disney-owned streamer ordered a pilot for “Woke” back in Nov. 2018, and it seems that effort came in strong enough to warrant more episodes. “Woke” mixes of live-action and animation and is inspired [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad