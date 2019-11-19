×
‘Vikings’ Sequel Series Set at Netflix From Michael Hirst, Jeb Stuart

Vikings S4 Finale
CREDIT: Jonathan Hession/History

Fans of the History series “Vikings” rejoice!

Netflix has ordered the follow up series titled “Vikings: Valhalla,” which will be set 100 years after the conclusion of the original show. The sixth and final season of “Vikings” on History is set to debut on Dec. 4.

“Valhalla” will be executive produced by “Vikings” creator Michael Hirst, with Jeb Stuart serving as writer and showrunner. Along with Hirst and Stuart, “Vikings” executive producer Morgan O’Sullivan will serve in the same role on “Valhalla.” MGM Television will produce. In addition, the new show will shoot in Ireland like the original with many original members of the “Vikings” production team returning in all departments.

“I am beyond excited that we are announcing the continuation of our ‘Vikings’ saga,” Hirst said. “I know that the millions of our fans across the globe will be thrilled by the belief being shown in our show by MGM and Netflix. Jeb Stuart, a truly wonderful writer, will bring new story-lines and a powerful visceral vision to stories about some of the most famous Vikings known to history.”

The series will dramatize the adventures of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada and the Norman King William the Conqueror (also a Viking descendant). These men and women will blaze new paths as they fight for survival in an ever changing and evolving Europe.

“’Vikings: Valhalla’ promises to be everything that fans love about the franchise: heart-pounding, unstoppable action rooted in rich characters and dramatic storytelling that shines the light on family, loyalty and power,” said Channing Dungey, vice president of original series for Netflix. “We are thrilled to bring the next iteration of the ‘Vikings’ saga to life with Michael Hirst, Jeb Stuart, Morgan O’Sullivan and MGM Television.”

“Vikings” debuted on History in 2013 and marked the network’s first attempt at original scripted programming. The series proved to be a ratings breakout for the cabler and has remained highly-rated throughout its run. The series also proved to be an early hit for the revamped MGM Television, whose scripted roster currently includes other critically-acclaimed shows like “Fargo” at FX and “The Handmaid’s Tale” at Hulu.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Michael, Morgan, Jeb and Netflix on the next chapter in the incredible ‘Vikings’ universe,” MGM’s president of television production and development Steve Stark said. “‘Valhalla’ has been a labor of love for everyone involved and as we look ahead to the continuation of this great saga, we are excited to know that fans the world over will have the opportunity to continue with the series on its new home at Netflix.”

Stuart is best known for his feature work, with his credits including films such as “Die Hard,” “The Fugitive,” and “Fire Down Below.” Hirst previously co-created the historical series “The Tudors” and “Camelot” and has penned films such as “Elizabeth” and “Elizabeth: The Golden Age.”

 

