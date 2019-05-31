‘Vida’ Renewed for Season 3 at Starz

Starz has renewed the half-hour drama series “Vida” for a third season.

The news comes after the show aired the first two episodes of its second season just last Sunday on the Starz linear channel. All 10 episodes of Season 2 are currently available on the Starz app and Starz OnDemand.

“It is a rarity in television today to have a series earn this level of critical praise for two consecutive seasons and spark cultural conversation in the way that ‘Vida’ has,” said Starz COO Jeffrey Hirsch. “We are proud to continue to tell this story with Tanya and the incredible cast and crew she has assembled.”

The series was created by Tanya Saracho, who executive produces alongside Big Beach TV’s Robin Schwartz, Peter Saraf and Marc Turtletaub with Stephanie Langhoff. Starz’s senior vice president of original programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive in charge of “Vida.”

In the second season Lyn (Melissa Barrera) and Emma (Mishel Prada) begin the monumental task of rebuilding their mother’s business while navigating financial constraints, competing developers, and the growing anti-gentrification movement. Lyn and Emma must contemplate the relationships in their lives, including their own, and are forced to dig deep to unearth what their mother’s legacy means to them.

The series also stars Ser Anzoategui as Eddy, Chelsea Rendon as Marisol, Carlos Miranda as Johnny, and Roberta Colindrez as Nico.