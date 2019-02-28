Oakhurst Entertainment to Develop Victoria Woodhull Drama Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Oakhurst Entertainment is plotting a drama series based on the life of Victoria Woodhull, Variety has learned exclusively.

Oakhurst, founded by former Brillstein Entertainment manager Jai Khanna and producer Marina Grasic, has acquired Agatha Dominik’s script “Woodhull,” which is based on the biography “The Woman Who Ran For President: The Many Lives of Victoria Woodhull”, written by Lois Beachy Underhill. Michele Berk of Lotus Pictures will produce along with Oakhurst. The project is currently out to talent.

Dominik is repped by Gersh.

Woodhull was born in the early 1800s. In the course of her life, she lived a true rags-to-riches story, became a prominent figure in the spiritualist movement, and became the first woman to become a Wall Street broker and the first woman to run for President of the United States among other firsts.

“Dominik has created a beautiful portrait of one of the most interesting women in US history,” said Khanna. Woodhull’s sphere of influence spreads so far, and yet her name is forgotten. Opinions voiced in her presidential campaign are just as relevant today as they were then,” said Oakhurst’s Khanna.

Oakhurst previously announced that it was developing the features “Hotel Tehran” and the sci-fi trilogy “Bot.” The company is a fund-based indie that is also involved in early-stage investments in tech and other start up companies.