×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Oakhurst Entertainment to Develop Victoria Woodhull Drama Series (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Victoria Woodhull
CREDIT: The Art Archive/REX/Shutterstock

Oakhurst Entertainment is plotting a drama series based on the life of Victoria Woodhull, Variety has learned exclusively.

Oakhurst, founded by former Brillstein Entertainment manager Jai Khanna and producer Marina Grasic, has acquired Agatha Dominik’s script “Woodhull,” which is based on the biography “The Woman Who Ran For President: The Many Lives of Victoria Woodhull”, written by Lois Beachy Underhill. Michele Berk of Lotus Pictures will produce along with Oakhurst. The project is currently out to talent.

Dominik is repped by Gersh.

Woodhull was born in the early 1800s. In the course of her life, she lived a true rags-to-riches story, became a prominent figure in the spiritualist movement, and became the first woman to become a Wall Street broker and the first woman to run for President of the United States among other firsts.

“Dominik has created a beautiful portrait of one of the most interesting women in US history,” said Khanna. Woodhull’s sphere of influence spreads so far, and yet her name is forgotten. Opinions voiced in her presidential campaign are just as relevant today as they were then,” said Oakhurst’s Khanna.

Oakhurst previously announced that it was developing the features “Hotel Tehran” and the sci-fi trilogy “Bot.” The company is a fund-based indie that is also involved in early-stage investments in tech and other start up companies.

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More TV

  • Jeopardy Vintage

    How 'Jeopardy' Has Broadened Content and Created Social Media Stir

    “Jeopardy” may still feature the same format (three quiz rounds with three contestants) since its inception, but that doesn’t mean the long-running game show, now in its 35th year in syndication, hasn’t modernized for the times. In addition to releasing games in both card, video and app format, the show also often causes quite a [...]

  • Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes - The

    AMC Networks Hints at New 'Walking Dead' Spinoff

    Executives at AMC Networks hinted the company was developing a second “Walking Dead” spinoff that would add to its association with the apocalyptic zombie drama even as some prominent actors have left the flagship series. The company has “hired creative people that have pitched story outlines. We feel very good about the development of that [...]

  • Victoria Woodhull

    Oakhurst Entertainment to Develop Victoria Woodhull Drama Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Oakhurst Entertainment is plotting a drama series based on the life of Victoria Woodhull, Variety has learned exclusively. Oakhurst, founded by former Brillstein Entertainment manager Jai Khanna and producer Marina Grasic, has acquired Agatha Dominik’s script “Woodhull,” which is based on the biography “The Woman Who Ran For President: The Many Lives of Victoria Woodhull”, written [...]

  • Jeopardy 35th Anniversary All Stars Competition

    'Jeopardy' Team Talks Creating First-Ever 'All-Stars Games'

    For 35 years “Jeopardy” has thrived in the syndication market as a game show that CBS Television Distribution president of sales Stephen Hackett calls “reliable but never predictable.” Although the technology of the series has evolved over time, the format is tried and true: a trio of contestants compete in a three-round quiz show featuring [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Monster (T-Pain)

    TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Dominates With Season Finale

    The two-hour season finale of “The Masked Singer” on Fox blew away all of its broadcast competition on Wednesday night. The singing competition series nabbed a 3.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 10 million viewers over two hours, both of which represent new series highs in Live+Same Day. That is also an approximate bump of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad