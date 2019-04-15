×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Viceland Cancels Nightly ‘Vice Live’ Series After Less Than Two Months

By

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Vice

After a month and a half, Viceland is pulling the plug on “Vice Live,” its weeknight live show, due to low ratings.

“Vice Live” aired Monday through Thursdays from Vice’s Brooklyn headquarters, originally launching as a 2-hour nightly showcase of all things Vice. Viceland later cut the show to one hour a night, but “Vice Live” never managed to catch on in pop culture. The show premiered on Feb. 25 to just 77,000 viewers, making it one of cable’s least-watched shows in primetime.

The final episode of “Vice Live” aired last Thursday. Viceland president Guy Slattery announced the cancellation to staffers on Monday.

“For the past two months, ‘Vice Live’ has been doing it live from our Brooklyn HQ four nights a week with an unpredictable, beautifully crazy show that has showcased the best of Vice and shined a light on some of the hottest emerging talent in the worlds of comedy, music, television, and food,” Slattery wrote in a memo. “The show demonstrated the power and potential of One Vice and now we have added to our world-class production capabilities in Vice HQ, which can be used by any and all our Vice content teams.”

Related

“Vice Live” was hosted by a panel of four up-and-comers: comedian/actress Marie Faustin, Houston-based underground hip-hop artist Fat Tony, comedian/director Sandy Honig, and writer/comedian Zack Fox. In his memo, Slattery added that contributors including Vice Digital’s Dee Nasty (“Worse Weekend Than You” and “Dee on the Street”) and Taji Ameen (“One Star Reviews”) will develop those segments as their own shows, while Vice plans to expand A$AP Twelvyy’s “A$AP Sports Desk.” Additionally, Viceland will aim at developing new projects with hosts Fox, Faustin and Fat Tony — while Honig, who is developing a project outside Vice, “knows the Vice doors are always open to her,” he added.

“Vice Live” was meant to fill the void left by Viceland’s previous nightly show, “Desus & Mero,” as those hosts moved to Showtime. Executive producer Jeremy Hutchins (“106 & Park”) and director Joe Perota (“Last Week Tonight,” “The Chris Gethard Show”) oversaw the show, along with Viceland’s Nomi Ernst Leidner (“Gaycation”), Jeff Sammon (“Desus & Mero,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live”) and Catherine Whyte (Viceland’s head of production), who were also executive producers.

As “Vice Live” leaves the air, Slattery pointed out that Viceland still boasts shows including “Bong Appétit: Cook Off” and “Dark Side of The Ring,” and upcoming has “Jasper & Errol’s First Time,” “Danny’s House,” “Donkmaster,” “How to Rob a Bank,” “Fine Young Criminals,” and new episodes of “Most Expensivest.”

“Thanks to everyone on the Vice Live team for their hard work and to everyone across the company for their support and creativity as we continue to bring unique perspectives and voices to television that can’t be found anywhere else…and keep taking big, bold experimental swings that only Vice would dare to do,” Slattery added in his memo.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More TV

  • BLESS THIS MESS - "The Chicken

    TV Review: 'Bless This Mess' With Lake Bell and Dax Shepard

    “Like a fish out of water” is as tried and true a premise as a sitcom gets, which means two opposing things. One the one hand, the setup has a proven track record of success. On the other, it gets harder to innovate with every new iteration. “Bless This Mess,” to both its credit and [...]

  • Archer Season 1

    TV News Roundup: 'Archer' Sets Season 10 Premiere Date at FXX

    In today’s roundup, FXX announces the premiere date for “Archer: 1999” and the “Young and the Restless” will pay tribute to late actor Kristoff St. John. DATES FXX has announced that season 10 of “Archer” will debut on May 29 at 10 p.m. ET. The newest season is called “Archer: 1999” and will take place [...]

  • Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere:

    'Game of Thrones' Star John Bradley on Sam's Shocking Revelation: 'It's a Sucker Punch'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading unless you’ve seen “Game of Thrones” Season 8 Episode 1, titled “Winterfell.” Like many “Game of Thrones” fans, John Bradley barely slept a wink last night. The actor attributes his insomnia partly to jet lag, and partly to nerves. The eighth and final season premiere was a monumental episode for [...]

  • Ramy Youssef on Mining His Muslim

    Ramy Youssef on Mining His Muslim Faith and Friends' Experiences for New Hulu Comedy

    After years of standing on-stage as a comic and appearing on-screen in such scripted series as “See Dad Run” and “Mr. Robot,” Ramy Youssef has combined both sides of his artistry for a self-titled streaming comedy. Youssef created, stars in and also directed an episode of “Ramy,” centered on life as a Muslim man trying [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad