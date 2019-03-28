×
Viceland Sets Premiere Date for Pro Wrestling Docuseries 'Dark Side of the Ring'

CREDIT: Viceland

Wrestling fans will be able to relive some of the most infamous moments and learn untold secrets with Viceland’s new docu-series, “Dark Side of the Ring.”

The six-episode series, which premieres April 10 at 9 p.m. ET., will dive into the biggest controversies from in and out of the ring involving professional wrestling’s most notorious superstars.

“Dark Side of the Ring” will examine the tragic love story between “Macho Man” Randy Savage and his former manager and wrestler Miss Elizabeth, plus the dark history of the multigenerational Von Erich wrestling family, victims of the so-called “Von Erich curse.” The show will also explore the unscripted Montreal Screwjob that stripped Bret Hart of his title, the unexplained locker room fight that led to the death of Bruiser Brody, the mistaken homicide and later-ruled drug overdose of “Gorgeous” Gino Hernandez, and the sexual misconduct and industry manipulation allegations against female star The Fabulous Moolah.

Each episode will focus on one story from the golden age of professional wrestling, and the former wrestler Dutch Mantel will provide narration.

Jason Eisener (“Hobo with a Shotgun”) directed, Evan Husney and Ed Hatton produced and Viceland’s Chris Grosso executive produced the series.

    Viceland Sets Premiere Date for Pro Wrestling Docuseries 'Dark Side of the Ring'

