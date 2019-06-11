Vice Restructures International Management Team (EXCLUSIVE)

Vice is reorganizing its international business once again, reshuffling its senior management and creating the new roles of international executive managing director, head of Viceland TV for the EMEA region, and senior vice president, international, at Vice Studios. Hosi Simon, Tamara Howe, and CJ Fahey fill those three positions, respectively.

The international arm of the business has already undergone several restructurings, which have included layoffs in London and elsewhere. The company said no staff members were leaving in this new revamp, which sees Dominique Delport put his stamp on the management structure. Delport joined Vice from Vivendi last year as chief revenue officer and president for international. He said 2019 would be a “transformative year” for Vice “as we design our organizational structure to align with our business priorities.”

Simon becomes Vice’s executive managing director for international in the new configuration, reporting to Delport. Previously Vice’s CEO in the Asia Pacific region, Simon will split his time between Asia and Europe and oversee all operational and business activity outside North America, spanning the Studios business, TV channels, digital, news, and the Virtue creative agency.

Howe will head up the Viceland TV business across EMEA from London. The former BBC executive joined Vice as chief content officer as part of an earlier round of management changes. She will oversee Viceland, working closely with the channel’s U.S. boss, Guy Slattery.

New York-based Fahey becomes SVP, international, at Vice Studios, which services Viceland as well as third-party channels and platforms. He is tasked with growing the production business across Asia, EMEA, and Latin America. The former Fox exec was previously general manager of Vice TV and Studios in EMEA. He was part of the launch team for Viceland in the U.S., working alongside Spike Jonze.

Matt Elek, formerly CEO for EMEA, will transition to a new global role and focus on the development of high-level partnerships.

“Hosi has been instrumental in driving growth for Vice for over a decade and I am excited to work more closely with him across the international business,” Delport said. “Our TV and Studios teams will benefit from the amazing direction and leadership from both Tamara and CJ as we continue to grow our footprint across EMEA and international.”

Vice was dealt a blow this week when its “Vice News Tonight” was not renewed by HBO in the U.S. It has tapped former New York Post publisher Jesse Angelo to oversee news and entertainment, with Josh Tyrangiel exiting.

Delport reports to CEO Nancy Dubuc, who is in London this week. “As the media landscape continues to shift, building that knowledge and expertise will help to continue us on the path to become the most relevant media organization for young people in the world,” he said. “I am fully behind our talent across the Vice International team to deliver on what we have set out to do.”