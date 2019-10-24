‘Vice Investigates’ to Debut on Hulu

Vice Media will probe fires in the Amazon; Russia’s crackdown on hip-hop artists; and escalating tensions in the Middle East, all as part of a new investigative series set to debut on Hulu.

The streaming-video hub said it had ordered 10 episodes of “Vice Investigates,” which is billed as a series of “immersive narratives and fresh perspectives on the important – and sometimes controversial – issues defining today’s culture.” Hulu will launch the first three episodes on Friday, November 1, followed by monthly premieres of the remaining programs, which will start in December. The episode examining the Middle East features an interview between Vice co-founder Shane Smith and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of and adviser to President Donald Trump

Vice and Hulu are already programming partners, having struck a deal to stream several programs from Vice Media’s Viceland cable network on the streaming outlet, which is controlled by Walt Disney. Disney has been an investor in Vice, though it has written down the value of its stake in the one-time upstart media outlet.

The pact shows Vice continuing to find outlets for its programs after cutting ties with HBO, where it previously ran a weekly investigative series and a weekday news program. Vice has since that time moved its weekly series to Showtime.

More to come….