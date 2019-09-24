×
‘Vice’ Docuseries to Return at Showtime

CREDIT: Jerry Ricciotti / VICE Media

“Vice,” the weekly newsmagazine series launched by Vice Media and HBO back in 2013, is being revived by Showtime.

The cabler has acquired the rights to the docuseries from HBO, which aired six seasons before ending its relationship with Vice Media in June.

A new 13-episode season of “Vice” is set to premiere on Showtime in spring 2020. News of the acquisition was announced by Showtime EVP of nonfiction programming Vinnie Malhotra.

“As so much of television news has moved in a direction of partisan coverage and talking heads, the team behind Vice continues to delve deep into the global issues, conflicts and newsmakers affecting our everyday lives,” said Malhotra. “They also do it with an incredibly diverse cadre of journalists – both in front of and behind the camera. Their dogged pursuit of award-winning journalism, is matched by stellar filmmaking and craft in this weekly documentary series. We’re honored and excited to partner with them moving forward.”

Featuring a diverse group of award-winning journalists, the series is known for its on-the-ground reportage from the frontlines of global conflicts and civil uprisings in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and beyond, as well as its coverage of the issues dividing America today from LGBTQ rights and the climate crisis to immigration and gun control.

“Vice” has been nominated for 12 Emmys to date, with two wins including Outstanding Informational Series or Special.

“Our team of award-winning reporters, producers and editors have set the tone for gold-standard longform international reporting and we can’t wait to bring those stories to Showtime, who share our passion for quality storytelling, differentiated and important journalism, and distinctive voices that capture the critical issues facing our world today,” said Nancy Dubuc, CEO of Vice Media.

Duboc tapped former New York Post chairman and CEO Jeese Angelo to oversee Vice’s news, television and digital divisions earlier this year. At the same time, news broke that HBO was also axing “Vice News Tonight.”

