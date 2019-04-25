Viacom’s Music Group Taps Mala Chapple and Todd Radnitz

Viacom’s Music Group, which comprises of MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo, has tapped Mala Chapple and Todd Radnitz to join its executive team, Variety has learned.

Chapple will assume the position of SVP of content strategy, operations and media partnerships, while Todd Radnitz will be the company’s new SVP of original series.

“Mala and Todd are at the top of their game, with long track records of proven success,” said Nina L. Diaz, president of entertainment for Viacom’s Music Group. “As we develop more original hours on linear than ever before, and build on that momentum to deliver content across every platform, we’re fortunate to have these two enterprising leaders joining our team of all-stars.”

Chapple’s new role will involve working with Diaz and group president Chris McCarthy to help grow MTV Studios, as well as identify marketplace opportunities and form partnerships with streaming, direct-to-consumer and SVOD platforms.

Previously, Chapple was VP of original programming and production at Sundance Channel, where she oversaw a slate that featured the documentary series “Brick City” with Cory Booker, and shows like “The Day Before,” and “Iconoclasts.” Most recently, she was COO/EVP of production at Eastern, where she executive produced VH1’s unscripted franchise “Love & Hip Hop.”

In his new role, Radnitz will be working with Diaz and head of development Lily Neumeyer to shepherd several new and returning series. He was previously VP of production at Bravo, where he spearheaded series such as “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” “Shahs of Sunset” and “Married to Medicine.” He was previously a showrunner and oversaw series including “Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles” and “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List.” Most recently, Radnitz was SVP, creative and digital at World of Wonder, which produces “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”