×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ViacomCBS Unlikely to Pursue Starz — For Now

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Outlander 406
CREDIT: Mark Mainz/Starz

CBS may have previously expressed interest in acquiring Lionsgate-owned Starz, but now that the Eye has merged with Viacom, it’s unlikely that the newly formed ViacomCBS would look to actively pursue the premium cabler in the near term.

According to sources close to the situation, there have not been any substantive talks about a potential Starz acquisition since Viacom and CBS became ViacomCBS, and the combined entity is unlikely to explore an acquisition so soon after its own announced mega-merger, which is expected to close at the end of the calendar year.

ViacomCBS will be taking a “highly disciplined” approach to M&A and will not do anything to dilute shareholder value, per someone familiar with the company’s thinking, indicating that the company’s acquisitive strategy going forward will be conservative. Guggenheim Partners analyst Michael Morris noted Wednesday that ViacomCBS would “not entertain value-destructive acquisitions.”

Related

Starz, which was acquired by Lionsgate in 2016 for about $4.4 billion in cash and stock, was in May said to have been the object of potential acquisition discussions at CBS. Programming including “Power” and “Outlander” have proven popular at Starz, which has sought to create content for underserved female, black and Latinx audiences.

More recently reducing Starz’s appeal as an M&A target is Friday’s report from The Information that Comcast is planning to drop the cable channel from its bundle. Comcast and Starz have until the end of the year, when the current pact ends, to decide on their future with or without each other. The television landscape is notably changing — viewers can easily sign up for standalone pay-TV streaming services outside of the linear cable system, and have grown to shun overstuffed traditional bundles — a trend that likely factors into decision-making at cable providers like Comcast and others.

If Comcast drops Starz, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Matthew Thornton estimates the move would impact the 8 million to 9 million Starz subscribers that get the channel through the cable provider. Starz ended the first quarter of fiscal 2020 with 26.5 million total global subscribers, up 2.6 million from the prior-year Q1.

But a hit to Starz’s linear distribution may not be a doomsday scenario for the premium cabler. Starz’s domestic business may be “fairly mature,” Thornton told Variety, but its subscriber count remains steady, with the company picking up streaming subscribers even as domestic subs drop off. Starz’s domestic over-the-top subs grew 400,000 from the prior quarter to 4.4 million as of Q1 2020, which Lionsgate said was its third-best growth quarter in its history.

And it stands to attract greater average revenue per user (ARPU) from direct subscribers — about $6.62 per user — vs. the $2 or less monthly ARPU from Comcast.

That means that Starz would only need to recoup about 35% of lost subs through its streaming service in order to fully offset any revenue loss from the Comcast deal falling through, he wrote.

And according to an industry source, Starz brings in greater ARPU from its deal with AT&T — which just renewed its carriage agreement to carry Starz and StarzEncore on its cable platforms — than with Comcast.

Thornton believes Starz and Comcast will reach an agreement over the next few months, albeit with “some pricing concessions.”

Amid a crowded, fierce streaming market – one that includes Netflix’s 151 million global subscribers, streaming pure plays Amazon and Hulu, plus four upcoming ready-to-race competitors from WarnerMedia, Disney, Apple and Comcast’s NBCUniversal – Starz’s OTT service is a smaller fish, albeit one that is growing.

The premium cabler, a competitor to Showtime and HBO, has seen its domestic streaming audience grow faster than those two rivals, Starz COO Jeffrey Hirsch told TV critics and journalists at the Television Critics Assn. summer press tour in July.

“Netflix has done a phenomenal job of convincing everybody in this room and everybody on Wall Street that unless you spend $13 billion [on programming], you can’t compete, and you should take your ball and go home,” he said at TCA. “And that’s just not the case.”

Still, SunTrust’s Thornton says that Starz and Lionsgate need to either become bigger or be acquired to truly compete with the bigger conglomerates, and that Starz remains attractive to a buyer that is looking to beef up its distribution or content.

Starz, which is available in over 50 countries, is aiming to harness 15 million to 25 million paid international subscribers by fiscal 2025.

Calling Lionsgate “extremely inexpensive,” Thornton also told Variety that its board members and management team are likely feeling “significant pressure” to unlock the company’s value. Lionsgate shares, as of the end of Wednesday’s trading session, were trading at 2011 levels, a nearly eight-year low.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Hallmark Announces "Countdown To Christmas" 10

    TV News Roundup: Hallmark Announces "Countdown to Christmas" Lineup

    In today’s roundup, Hallmark announces its “Countdown to Christmas” lineup, including a first look at “A Christmas Love Story,” and Nickelodeon announces a premiere date for “The Loud House” spin-off “The Casagrandes.” FIRST LOOKS Kristin Chenoweth and Scott Wolf star in Hallmark Hall of Fame‘s upcoming holiday film, “A Christmas Love Story,” and Variety has [...]

  • Outlander 406

    ViacomCBS Unlikely to Pursue Starz — For Now

    CBS may have previously expressed interest in acquiring Lionsgate-owned Starz, but now that the Eye has merged with Viacom, it’s unlikely that the newly formed ViacomCBS would look to actively pursue the premium cabler in the near term. According to sources close to the situation, there have not been any substantive talks about a potential [...]

  • Janice MinThe Hollywood Reporter's 25th Annual

    Janice Min Exits Quibi, Marks Second Departure in Less Than a Month

    Janice Min is stepping down from her content executive role at Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form premium video startup, Quibi. “Janice Min will be leaving Quibi,” a Quibi spokesperson told Variety. “We thank her for her leadership and wish her well as she embarks on her next chapter.” The exit of Min, the former [...]

  • Lil Nas X Explains Anti-Gay Prejudice

    Lil Nas X Explains Anti-Gay Prejudice to Kevin Hart

    Kevin Hart is under fire once again after the comedian interrupted Lil Nas X while the “Old Town Road” rapper explained his recent decision to come out as gay. On Tuesday’s episode of HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” Lil Nas X was asked about coming out as gay amid the success of his hit, which recently [...]

  • 416647 The Detour - 409

    'The Detour' Canceled After Four Seasons at TBS

    “The Detour” has reached the end of the road. The family comedy series has been canceled after four seasons at TBS, Variety has learned. The series was created, written and executive-produced by Jason Jones and Samantha Bee. Jones also starred in the series along with Natalie Zea, Ashley Gerasimovich, Liam Carroll and Daniella Pineda. Season [...]

  • Kamala Harris

    Democratic Candidates Tout Climate-Crisis Plans at CNN Town Hall

    The climate crisis was the issue under the spotlight for the 10 leading Democratic candidates during a CNN town hall on the subject. The candidates, who have put forward individual plans to combat the climate crisis, all acknowledge the seriousness of the issue and the need to tackle it head on, however, their views primarily [...]

  • 2019 New York Comic-Con TV Schedule

    2019 New York Comic Con Schedule: Find Out When Your Favorite Shows are Taking Over

    New York Comic Con (NYCC), running from Oct. 3-6 out of New York’s Javits Convention Center, will have TV fans covered with a wide array of sneak-peeks, screenings and exciting cast panels for today’s most popular shows. Raunchy animated comedy “Big Mouth” from Netflix will kick off the long weekend with a teaser of its [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad