×

ViacomCBS Cable Shakeup: David Nevins, Chris McCarthy Gain Channels, Kent Alterman Out

By and
David Nevins, Chief Creative Officer, CBS Corporation, Chairman And Chief Executive Officer, Showtime Networks Inc. Photo Credit: John Russo/SHOWTIME.
CREDIT: John Russo/SHOWTIME

In another step toward integrating CBS and Viacom’s assets following the merger of the two entertainment entities earlier this year, CBS chief creative officer David Nevins is adding oversight of Viacom-owned BET Networks, while MTV/VH1 chief Chris McCarthy will take over Comedy Central, Paramount Network and other channels as longtime Comedy Central chief Kent Alterman and Viacom media networks COO Sarah Levy exit the company.

These executive shifts come ahead of the close of the Viacom-CBS union, which is expected to happen in early December and will be led by current Viacom chief Bob Bakish.

For Nevins, this marks marks an expansion of oversight. He was once the chairman of premium cabler Showtime before being elevated to his current position, and the news follows the move to put CBS ad sales chief Jo Ann Ross in charge of ad sales at a combined ViacomCBS, which Variety learned exclusively at the end of October.

He has thus far been responsible for programming, marketing and research at CBS Television Studios, CBS’ entertainment division and Showtime, among other properties. In addition to cablers BET and Showtime, Nevins also oversees Pop, but will hand off the reins of Smithsonian Channel to McCarthy, who will now also begin to steer TV Land.

Current BET president Scott Mills will continue to head the network, but will now report to Nevins.

Additionally, as part of the shuffle, Viacom Digital Studios head Kelly Day will now report to Marc DeBebevoise, who was recently named head of subscription video-on-demand service CBS All Access.

Both Alterman and Levy will exit after the transaction closes in early December. During his time presiding over Comedy Central, Alterman developed some of the channels most highly regarded series, including “Broad City,” “Key & Peele” and “Inside Amy Schumer.”

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

Ross, speaking to Variety in late October, had noted the new company’s efforts to unify, saying that “We will be organized. We will be strategic. And we will be speaking with one voice.”

More TV

  • David Nevins, Chief Creative Officer, CBS

    ViacomCBS Cable Shakeup: David Nevins, Chris McCarthy Gain Channels, Kent Alterman Out

    In another step toward integrating CBS and Viacom’s assets following the merger of the two entertainment entities earlier this year, CBS chief creative officer David Nevins is adding oversight of Viacom-owned BET Networks, while MTV/VH1 chief Chris McCarthy will take over Comedy Central, Paramount Network and other channels as longtime Comedy Central chief Kent Alterman [...]

  • Co-host Rita Moreno performs on stage

    Rita Moreno's Role in New 'West Side Story' Is More Than a Cameo: 'It’s a Real Part'

    During her live show, “An Evening with Rita Moreno,” Saturday night, Rita Moreno told the audience she will have a “real” role in next December’s “West Side Story” remake, which recently wrapped shooting, and that she initially had concerns about the film’s production. “At first, it was interesting when I heard there were rumors that [...]

  • Donald Trump Hollywood Racism

    President Trump Bashes Report of Talks With Mark Burnett for New 'Apprentice' Series

    President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning to blast as “fake news” a report earlier this week that he is planning to develop a TV series with “The Apprentice” creator Mark Burnett following his time in the White House. On Thursday, the Daily Beast reported that Trump has been talking to Burnett, a [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Charlie Higson to Co-Write 'Curse of the Kohinoor' Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Charlie Higson, British writer and actor, known for his “Young Bond” novel series, has boarded “Curse of the Kohinoor,” a recently announced Anglo-Indian heist series, as its co-writer. He will join Farrukh Dhondy (“Mangal Pandey: The Rising”), screenwriter and former Channel 4 commissioning editor for multicultural programming, on the project. The thriller recounts a plot [...]

  • Katie Couric

    Katie Couric Says Matt Lauer 'Ultimately Turned Out to Be Two Very Different People'

    Katie Couric discussed Matt Lauer, the Me Too movement and female leadership in business at the Dress for Success annual Women Who Inspire breakfast in New York City on Wednesday. Couric, who spoke during a fireside chat at the nonprofit’s female empowerment event, was asked about Lauer’s ouster from the “Today” show, and the many [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad