×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Viacom International sells Telefe Formats to Telemundo Global Studios

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All

In a landmark deal, Viacom International Studios Americas has sold to Telemundo the formats to two scripted hit series from its Argentine broadcaster Telefe, marking the first time Viacom’s formats will be adapted for the U.S. Spanish-language market.

The titles — “100 Días Para Enamorarse” (100 Days to Fall in Love) and “Historia de un Clan” (History of a Clan) –were licensed to Telemundo Global Studios (TGS), the production unit launched in January 2018 by NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

It will be the first time that VIS formats will be adapted for the U.S. Hispanic market.

“This marks a milestone for our studio and was one of our goals, just a year ago. We are story creators and we love seeing them expand in different markets, especially one as important as the United States,” said Pierluigi Gazzolo, President Viacom International Media Networks – Americas.

Related

Federico Cuervo, head of VIS, concurred: “We have already set up production outposts in Buenos Aires, Sao Paolo, Rio de Janeiro, Bogota, Mexico City, Miami and Los Angeles, and are expanding to Madrid and Manchester.” He noted that VIS has produced 900 hours since its May 2018 launch and currently has 10 scripted shows in various phases of production.

“Between TGS and VIS, we have always been joined by a story of excellent relationships and friendship,” said Marcos Santana, President, Telemundo Global Studios, adding: “We are very excited to adapt, with our own label, these two large formats created by Underground and Viacom.”

“100 Días Para Enamorarse,” premiered in May last year on Telefe in Argentina and sustained a 45% share throughout its 125 episodes to become the most watched series of the year. The fiction series follows two couples who give themselves 100 days to make vital changes to their respective relationships. Its finale reached a 56.8% share, shattering Argentine audience records.

“Historia de un Clan” is based on the true story of a family known as ‘El Clan Puccio’ who during the 1980s in Argentina carried out kidnappings for ransom and murder. A hit feature film, “The Clan,” about the same case, was made by director Pablo Trapero who won the Silver Lion at the 72nd Venice Int’l Film Festival in 2015.

Directed by Luis Ortega the “Historia de un Clan” series won a raft of international awards, becoming the most awarded series in Argentina in recent years.

In separate news, VIS has optioned the rights to the memoir “Entre mi hijo y yo, y la luna,” (Between My Son and I, the Moon) by late artist Carlos Paez Vilaro, the father of one of the survivors of the 1972 Andes plane crash, which has spawned a slew of film, TV, books, music and even a stage play.

As well chronicled, the survivors of the plane crash on a glacier resort to eating the remains of their deceased friends to stay alive.

“What sets this memoir apart is that it is from a father’s point of view and is about his desperate search for his son,” said Mercedes Reincke, VIS’ VP of content development, who explained that the title refers to Paez Vilaro’s ardent belief that his son was alive because he sensed that his son was looking at the moon whenever he was.

The 6-part fiction series is in development and will likely use archival material, said Cuervo. It is being penned by Argentine author Sergio Olguín in collaboration with playwright-theatre director Ezequiel Sagasti and a team of writers.

(Pictured: “100 Días Para Enamorarse”)

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More TV

  • Viacom International sells Telefe Formats to

    Viacom International sells Telefe Formats to Telemundo Global Studios

    In a landmark deal, Viacom International Studios Americas has sold to Telemundo the formats to two scripted hit series from its Argentine broadcaster Telefe, marking the first time Viacom’s formats will be adapted for the U.S. Spanish-language market. The titles — “100 Días Para Enamorarse” (100 Days to Fall in Love) and “Historia de un [...]

  • Eva Longoria Kering Talks: Women in

    Eva Longoria Reveals That Time's Up Is Looking to Get Involved in 2020 Election  

    Eva Longoria said Thursday in Cannes that Time’s Up, the progressive movement pushing for gender equality in the workplace which she co-founded, is looking for ways to be more politically active in the 2020 polls. “We’re trying to figure out what is Time’s Up’s role in these elections, and how can we have an impact,” [...]

  • Youthful members of an informal Christian

    'People Magazine Investigates: Cults' Returns for Season 2 on Investigation Discovery

    “People Magazine Investigates: Cults” returns for a sophomore season on June 3 on Investigation Discovery. Each episode follows one infamous cult from the time of its creation, and tracks leaders as well as survivors. A team of People’s true-crime staff talks to survivors who escaped and are attempting to rebuild their lives after submerging themselves [...]

  • Laila (Julia Dalavia) e Jamil (Renato

    Globo Evolves into Media Tech Company

    Globo’s new telenovela “Orphans of the Land” (Orfaos de Terra) drew wild applause at its LA Screenings sneak peek showcase this week. Debuting in Brazil just last April 2nd, the slickly produced soap about refugees in Brazil, was written by Intl’l Emmy-winning showrunners Duca Rachid and Thelma Guedes (“Rare Jewel”). Since its April 2 debut [...]

  • National Geographic Takes 'U.S.S. Indianapolis' Documentary

    National Geographic Takes International Rights to 'U.S.S. Indianapolis' Documentary From U.K.’s Drive

    National Geographic has acquired international rights to a documentary about the fate and discovery of the U.S.S. Indianapolis from U.K. independent Drive, the production-funding and distribution agency announced Friday. The hour-long special “U.S.S. Indianapolis: The Final Chapter” was bought for broadcast via National Geographic’s channels worldwide, excluding the U.S. and Canada. The documentary, which aired [...]

  • BH90210: L-R: Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling,

    'BH90210' Showrunner, Multiple Writers Quit Fox Series Revival (EXCLUSIVE)

    There is drama behind the scenes of Fox’s upcoming “Beverly Hills 90210” revival that is worthy of — well, “Beverly Hills 90210.” Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith and several senior writers have quit the six-episode series, which is titled “BH90210.” The exact reason for the exodus is unclear. One source said the dispute was over interference [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad