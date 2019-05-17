Viacom International sells Telefe Formats to Telemundo Global Studios

In a landmark deal, Viacom International Studios Americas has sold to Telemundo the formats to two scripted hit series from its Argentine broadcaster Telefe, marking the first time Viacom’s formats will be adapted for the U.S. Spanish-language market.

The titles — “100 Días Para Enamorarse” (100 Days to Fall in Love) and “Historia de un Clan” (History of a Clan) –were licensed to Telemundo Global Studios (TGS), the production unit launched in January 2018 by NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

It will be the first time that VIS formats will be adapted for the U.S. Hispanic market.

“This marks a milestone for our studio and was one of our goals, just a year ago. We are story creators and we love seeing them expand in different markets, especially one as important as the United States,” said Pierluigi Gazzolo, President Viacom International Media Networks – Americas.

Federico Cuervo, head of VIS, concurred: “We have already set up production outposts in Buenos Aires, Sao Paolo, Rio de Janeiro, Bogota, Mexico City, Miami and Los Angeles, and are expanding to Madrid and Manchester.” He noted that VIS has produced 900 hours since its May 2018 launch and currently has 10 scripted shows in various phases of production.

“Between TGS and VIS, we have always been joined by a story of excellent relationships and friendship,” said Marcos Santana, President, Telemundo Global Studios, adding: “We are very excited to adapt, with our own label, these two large formats created by Underground and Viacom.”

“100 Días Para Enamorarse,” premiered in May last year on Telefe in Argentina and sustained a 45% share throughout its 125 episodes to become the most watched series of the year. The fiction series follows two couples who give themselves 100 days to make vital changes to their respective relationships. Its finale reached a 56.8% share, shattering Argentine audience records.

“Historia de un Clan” is based on the true story of a family known as ‘El Clan Puccio’ who during the 1980s in Argentina carried out kidnappings for ransom and murder. A hit feature film, “The Clan,” about the same case, was made by director Pablo Trapero who won the Silver Lion at the 72nd Venice Int’l Film Festival in 2015.

Directed by Luis Ortega the “Historia de un Clan” series won a raft of international awards, becoming the most awarded series in Argentina in recent years.

In separate news, VIS has optioned the rights to the memoir “Entre mi hijo y yo, y la luna,” (Between My Son and I, the Moon) by late artist Carlos Paez Vilaro, the father of one of the survivors of the 1972 Andes plane crash, which has spawned a slew of film, TV, books, music and even a stage play.

As well chronicled, the survivors of the plane crash on a glacier resort to eating the remains of their deceased friends to stay alive.

“What sets this memoir apart is that it is from a father’s point of view and is about his desperate search for his son,” said Mercedes Reincke, VIS’ VP of content development, who explained that the title refers to Paez Vilaro’s ardent belief that his son was alive because he sensed that his son was looking at the moon whenever he was.

The 6-part fiction series is in development and will likely use archival material, said Cuervo. It is being penned by Argentine author Sergio Olguín in collaboration with playwright-theatre director Ezequiel Sagasti and a team of writers.

(Pictured: “100 Días Para Enamorarse”)