Viacom Adds Pluto TV Drama, Food, and Movies to Channel 5’s On-Demand Service

THE F WORD WITH GORDON RAMSAY: Host Gordon Ramsay and Snoop Dogg in the all-new “Episode One” episode of THE F WORD WITH GORDON RAMSAY airs Wednesday, May 31, (9:00-10:00 PM ET Live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. © 2017 FOX Broadcasting Co. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.

Viacom is adding a trio of channels from its recently-acquired Pluto TV to My5, the on-demand service of Channel 5, the U.K. free-to-air broadcaster it also owns.

Ad-supported Pluto TV is already available in the U.K. but the My5 deal widens its distribution. It also bulks up My5 at a time when the broadcasters are keen to bulk up their on-demand offerings in the face of fierce competition from the streamers. My5 has a raft 5 shows and the broadcaster has been adding third-party content as it beefs up the service.

Pluto TV Drama, Pluto TV Movies and Pluto TV Food hit My5 on Thursday. The foodie service has shows including Gordon Ramsay’s “The F Word” and “Kitchen Nightmares,” and the drama channel Tom Hardy series “Flood” among others. Bruce Willis film “The Assassination” and Kate Beckinsale starrer “Nothing But the Truth” are among the titles on the movie offering.

“We know that movies and drama in particular work well in the on-demand space and we’re thrilled to debut such an exciting range of library content on My5,” said Oli Thomas, VP, digital, Viacom International Media Networks

Olivier Jollet, managing director Europe at Pluto TV added that the My5 launch meant viewers would get a taster of the OTT services lineup. “The three carefully curated Pluto TV channels not only add to My5’s existing line-up but also enable the My5 audience to experience a small portion of Pluto TV’s diverse programming,” he said.

