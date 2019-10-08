×
Viacom Launches Paramount Plus, Noggin on Amazon Prime Video in Mexico

By

Chief International Correspondent

viacom logo

Continuing Paramount’s immersion in a SVOD world, Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) has confirmed a agreement to add two SVOD services – Paramount Plus and Noggin, Nick Jr.’s learning service – to Amazon Prime Video’s lineup in Mexico.

The move comes as, in a separate announcement, as Paramount Channel Latinoamerica confirmed all on Tuesday that its first original series commission, teen sci-fi thriller ”Dani Who?” will bow its pilot episode on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 8.

The VIMN-Amazon deal will see Viacom finding a powerful OTT outlet in Mexico, currently the most vibrant of SVOD markets in Latin America.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer Paramount Plus and Noggin through Prime Video Channels in Mexico,” said Rita Herring, senior vice president of content distribution for Viacom International Media Networks Americas. “Both of these premium services offer extensive, curated content for the whole family and are a perfect complement to the Prime Video Channels service.”

Fo a monthly fee of Pesos 79 ($4), Paramount Plus subscribers will receive international flagship series such as “The Handmaids’ Tale” and  “Killing Eve,” and 2,000 episodes of multiple titles and genres across Viacom’s MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Channel and Nickelodeon brands including “Acapulco Shore,” “De Ferias Com O Ex Brasil,” “Jersey Shore,” “Catfish,” dozens of Latin American stand-up comedy episodes, Latin America, Brazil and UK versions of “Are You The One?” and “Just Tattoo Of Us.”

Paramount Plus features hundreds of episodes of iconic Nickelodeon programs such as “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Hey Arnold!,” and “The Fairly OddParents.”

Launching in 2016 in Latin America, and now with 1.5 million household subscribers in the region, Noggin, priced at Pesos49 ($2.5) a month, Noggin features some of the most popular pre-school programming in international such as “PAW Patrol,” “Nella the Princess Knight,” “Blaze and the Monster Machines” and “Dora the Explorer” and “Canticos.”

Produced by Viacom International Studios and Mexican powerhouse Argos Comunicación, 10-part “Dani Who?” is set in a ‘90s Mexican village as one girl disappears. Her disparate classmates react, and bond together to discover they have special abilities and are being watched over by a mysterious corporation.

“We’ve worked on the development of this story for a long time, on every detail to recreate ‘90s Mexico. The series begins with a fascinating premise and builds in suspense and mystery which we’re sure will have everybody trapped from the first episode,” said Tiago Worcman, VIMN SVP and music and entertainment brand head.

“Prime Video is the perfect streaming place for this sci-fi thriller,” added Pablo Iacovello, head of content, Latin America, Amazon Prime Video. “Dani Who?’ has an astonishing script, and on-the-rise Mexican cast, a fascinating story and performances which will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.”

