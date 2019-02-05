Viacom Sees 1Q Profit Fall on Foreign Exchange, Advertising Declines

Viacom said profit in its fiscal first quarter fell despite improved performance at its filmed-entertainment operations, as its flagship cable networks suffered a 6% decline in advertising revenue.

The New York owner of MTV,. Comedy Central and Nickelodeon said net income came to $321 million, or 80 cents a share, compared with $537 million, or $1.33 a share, in the year-earlier period. The company said it eked out a slight gain in revenue during the period, which came to $3.09 billion, compared with $3.07 billion a year ago.

Overall results beat Wall Street estimates, but the company’s revenue fell short of analysts’ targets. Viacom said performance at its cable networks had been crimped by unfavorable foreign-exchange impacts. Affiliate revenues rose, but advertising revenue fell 3% in the U.S. and 13% overseas.

The company’s filmed-entertainment operations provided a bright spot, with overall revenue increasing 14%. Viacom cited the performance of “Bumblebee” and “Instant Family” as factors in the improved results.

Viacom has been under investor scrutiny for months as it grapples with the defection of younger audiences from traditional TV viewing. The company’s cable networks skew toward younger viewers, who have begun to adopt new technology like broadband streaming video more rapidly than older counterparts.

Viacom pointed to its recent $340 million acquisition of streaming-video outlet Pluto TV, which it said in a statement would help the company broaden some of its already existing subscription-video products, such as Noggin and Comedy Central Now.

“Beyond the growth at our flagship networks and the resurgence of Paramount Pictures, we took a major step forward in our evolution with an agreement to acquire Pluto TV,”said Bob Bakish, the company’s CEO, in a prepared statement. “This service will create a scaled direct-to-consumer offering for Viacom, and expand our opportunities in next-generation distribution and advanced advertising.”