×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Viacom, AMC Networks, Discovery Shares Hit After DirecTV Sets New Skinny Bundles

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
media stocks - wall-street
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Shares of Viacom, Discovery and AMC Networks took at hit on Wednesday after DirecTV confirmed it has set two new low-cost skinny bundle packages that do not include any channels from those programmers.

DirecTV Now has set new streaming skinny bundle options for $50 and $70, both of which do not feature any channels from cable stalwarts Viacom, Discovery, AMC Networks or A+E Networks, which is privately held as a joint venture of Disney and Hearst.

DirecTV’s move was seen as a bad sign for the four companies by media biz watchers. Programmers generally seek to have their channels in as many bundles as possible, particularly those that are lower cost and thus presumably attractive to many consumers. In years past, many top programmers had clauses in carriage deals mandating that their channels be included in an MVPD’s most widely distributed packages and tiers.

The satcaster’s decision is a sign that it sees channels from those programmers as expendable for a bare-bones basic package. As the nation’s largest MVPD, DirecTV’s moves will be closely watched by other cable operators and Dish Network.

Discovery shares were down more than 5% as the trading day drew to a close Wednesday. AMC Networks slid nearly 5%. Viacom was off nearly 4%.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More TV

  • media stocks - wall-street

    Viacom, AMC Networks, Discovery Shares Hit After DirecTV Sets New Skinny Bundles

    Shares of Viacom, Discovery and AMC Networks took at hit on Wednesday after DirecTV confirmed it has set two new low-cost skinny bundle packages that do not include any channels from those programmers. DirecTV Now has set new streaming skinny bundle options for $50 and $70, both of which do not feature any channels from [...]

  • Duffer Brothers Variety Facetime Interview

    'Stranger Things' Creators Matt and Ross Duffer Sign With CAA

    The Duffer brothers have signed with Creative Artists Agency, exiting previous rep Paradigm Talent Agency. The pair, who created the Netflix juggernaut “Stranger Things,” has signed in all areas with the shop, run by managing partners Kevin Huvane and Bryan Lourd, and president Richard Lovett. “Stranger Things,” an homage to ’80s pop culture and genre [...]

  • An Anonymous Girl by Greer Hendricks

    USA Network to Develop 'An Anonymous Girl' Series Adaptation From eOne (EXCLUSIVE)

    A series adaptation of the novel “An Anonymous Girl” is in the early development stages at USA Network, Variety has learned exclusively. eOne acquired the rights to the book prior to its publication in January. Written by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, the best-selling book follows Jessica Farris, who signs up for a psychology study conducted [...]

  • Fosse Verdon

    TV Review: 'Fosse/Verdon'

    Bob Fosse’s signature style as a director and choreographer was stripped-down and then askew, removing familiar excesses of movement or film language so that he might replace them with entirely new flourishes. Every chance he got, he traded cant and familiarity with an insinuating slinkiness, suggestive both of his vaudeville influences and of a creative [...]

  • Super Bowl LII - Tom Brady,

    CBS, NBC to Swap Super Bowl Broadcasts

    CBS and NBC will switch up the rotation for the broadcast of the 2021 and 2022 Super Bowls, a move that lets both networks pair the gridiron classic with other big sports events in their portfolios. CBS, which was supposed to broadcast the event next in 2022, will instead take the 2021 broadcast, while NBC [...]

  • Ashleigh Banfield to Host A&E's "Live

    A&E Orders 'Live Rescue' Series Hosted by Ashleigh Banfield

    A&E has given a series order to “Live Rescue,” an offshoot of its hit “Live PD” franchise. CNN alum Ashleigh Banfield is set to host the series from Big Fish Entertainment, producers of “Live PD.” The new show will follow a group of first responders live as in various cities around the country. ” ‘Live [...]

  • THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

    NBC Orders Game Show 'That's My Jam' Based on Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' Segments

    NBC has ordered an unscripted game show called “That’s My Jam.” The show will feature a new group of celebrities each week and is based on the various music-based games that have become a staple of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” including “Wheel of Musical Impressions,” “Musical Genre Challenge,” and “History of Rap.” NBC [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad