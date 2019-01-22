Viacom Digital Studios’ Paula Kaplan Expands Role to Oversee Talent for Nickelodeon

Paula Kaplan, the executive vice president of talent and development at Viacom Digital Studios, is expanding her role to new include overseeing talent for Nickelodeon.

Kaplan’s new title will be executive vice president of talent and development for Viacom Digital Studios and EVP of talent for Nickelodeon. Kaplan will report to both Brian Robbins, president of Nickelodeon, and Kelly Day, president of Viacom Digital Studios. For Nickelodeon, Kaplan will lead all talent relations across television, music programming and events, and overseeing casting for live-action and animation properties. She has been with Viacom Digital Studios since April 2018.

“Paula is a creative leader who intuitively understands how to identify and cultivate breakthrough talent from, and for, all platforms,” Robbins said. “Her strong relationships with the creative community and experience across all areas of the business and all platforms will greatly contribute to the strength and influence of the Nick brand and its stars.”

This marks a return to Nickelodeon for Kaplan. From 1993 to 2014, Kaplan held numerous roles that included executive vice president of original programming and live events, executive vice president of talent and general manager for the West Coast; senior vice president of talent, and vice president of talent relations at the kid-focused cable network. During her tenure, stars like Ariana Grande, Kenan Thompson, Emma Roberts and Nick Cannon all appeared on the network. She was also leading the network’s talent team in building stars in hit series, including “iCarly” “Drake and Josh,” and “SpongeBob SquarePants.” Kaplan also oversaw production on Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards and launched Nick’s music footprint by spearheading a joint venture with Sony Music encompassing TV series, albums and tours.

“Paula knows exactly how to build talent and to engage young audiences on every platform,” Day said. “This evolution of her role at the company is a testament to the great work she has been doing at Viacom Digital Studios, and will position us well for the future by bringing the work of our talent teams closer together.”