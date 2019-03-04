×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Viacom’s Channel 5 Adds HOT Israeli Drama to Streaming Service

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Juda Hulu

Israeli vampire series “Juda” is heading to Channel 5’s streaming service as the Viacom-owned broadcaster begins adding non-English-language drama to My5.

The broadcaster has inked a deal with Israeli cabler HOT and will get several of its series to stream in the U.K. In addition to “Juda,” which was recently picked up by Hulu in the U.S., HOT series including “Miguel,” family drama “Mekimi,” and two seasons of crime series “Sirens” will also drop on My5.

Channel 5 has been developing its catch-up and on-demand service, adding a raft of programming from third parties including A+E and PBS. These sit alongside shows from Channel 5’s own stable of channels.

The Hot agreement marks a move into international drama at a time when U.K. viewers are increasingly tuned into non-English-language fare on the likes of Netflix and Channel 4’s Walter Presents.

“Israel has produced some of the most compelling original drama in recent years, so we’re excited to have partnered with HOT for our first ever foreign-language offering on My5,” said James Tatam, VP of commercial, digital & operations, at Channel 5.

“The demand for top Israeli content is increasing worldwide,” added Tal Granot, CEO of HOT. “We are excited to be partnering with Viacom, enabling UK viewers to watch some of HOT’s leading productions.”

Popular on Variety

  • Dan ReedVariety Sundance Studio presented by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

More TV

  • Juda Hulu

    Viacom's Channel 5 Adds HOT Israeli Drama to Streaming Service

    Israeli vampire series “Juda” is heading to Channel 5’s streaming service as the Viacom-owned broadcaster begins adding non-English-language drama to My5. The broadcaster has inked a deal with Israeli cabler HOT and will get several of its series to stream in the U.K. In addition to “Juda,” which was recently picked up by Hulu in [...]

  • Starr Parodi

    Starr Parodi Named President of the Alliance for Women Film Composers

    Starr Parodi was elected new president of the Alliance for Women Film Composers on Sunday, succeeding Lolita Ritmanis. Parodi — who first came to prominence as a member of the “Arsenio Hall Show” house band — has extensive television credits including “The Division,” “The Starter Wife,” “G.I. Joe: Renegades” and “Transformers: Rescue Bots,” along with [...]

  • Roseanne Barr takes part in a

    Roseanne Barr Calls #MeToo Accusers 'Hos', Slams Kamala Harris

    Ousted ABC star Roseanne Barr used her interview on Sunday’s first episode of “The Candace Owens Show” to issue a fresh round of incendiary comments, questioning the #MeToo movement and slamming several politicians along with Christine Blasey Ford. Regarding the #MeToo movement and sexual misconduct, Barr explained that someone she had spoken to had said, [...]

  • Janice Freeman70th Emmy Awards Nominees for

    'The Voice' Contestant Janice Freeman Dies at 33

    UPDATED: Janice Freeman, a popular contestant from season 13 of “The Voice,” has died in Pasadena, Calif. from an extreme case of pneumonia, which caused a blood clot to travel to her heart. She was 33. Freeman had suffered from health issues in the past, including lupus, meningitis and cervical cancer, which she had beaten. [...]

  • SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "John Mulaney"

    'Saturday Night Live': Ben Stiller, Bill Hader Appear in Michael Cohen Hearing (Watch)

    Ben Stiller reprised his role as Michael Cohen for the Mar. 2 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” in which the late-night NBC sketch comedy series addressed the Congressional hearings of Donald Trump’s former lawyer. Former “SNL” player Bill Hader also dropped by to play Ohio’s representative, Jim Jordan. “For any other president, this hearing would [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Women's History Month: Nine Actresses Tell Us About Books and Films That Inspire Them

    First introduced as a national proclamation by Congress in 1981, Women’s History Month has been celebrated every year since then, using the 31 days of March to promote and amplify the voices of women across the country — and around the world. To celebrate Women’s History Month, we asked nine actresses to tell us about [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad