Viacom’s Channel 5 Adds HOT Israeli Drama to Streaming Service

Israeli vampire series “Juda” is heading to Channel 5’s streaming service as the Viacom-owned broadcaster begins adding non-English-language drama to My5.

The broadcaster has inked a deal with Israeli cabler HOT and will get several of its series to stream in the U.K. In addition to “Juda,” which was recently picked up by Hulu in the U.S., HOT series including “Miguel,” family drama “Mekimi,” and two seasons of crime series “Sirens” will also drop on My5.

Channel 5 has been developing its catch-up and on-demand service, adding a raft of programming from third parties including A+E and PBS. These sit alongside shows from Channel 5’s own stable of channels.

The Hot agreement marks a move into international drama at a time when U.K. viewers are increasingly tuned into non-English-language fare on the likes of Netflix and Channel 4’s Walter Presents.

“Israel has produced some of the most compelling original drama in recent years, so we’re excited to have partnered with HOT for our first ever foreign-language offering on My5,” said James Tatam, VP of commercial, digital & operations, at Channel 5.

“The demand for top Israeli content is increasing worldwide,” added Tal Granot, CEO of HOT. “We are excited to be partnering with Viacom, enabling UK viewers to watch some of HOT’s leading productions.”