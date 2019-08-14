Viacom, CBS Shares Dip As Market Tumbles

Shares of both Viacom and CBS fell Wednesday as an overwhelmingly negative market offset enthusiasm for the merger the two companies announced the day before.

Shares of Viacom were off $2.05, or 7.04%, in early trading, down to $27.16 from $29.21. Shares of CBS, meanwhile, were off $3.37, or 6.92%, down to $45.49 from $47.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted Wednesday after investors were spooked by the bond market as well as weak economic data from Germany and China.

During an investor call Tuesday, executives from both companies made their pitch for the power of the combined entity, which would operate the CBS television network, the Showtime pay-cable service, the Paramount movie studio and the Nickelodeon kids-media unit. They suggested the company could capture more revenue from a new emphasis on streaming video, advanced advertising and affiliate revenue.

Wall Street analysts see the rationale for the deal, but have cautioned against too much optimism about it. “Judging by the tepid and languid reaction, the new company will have to work extra hard to prove the financial merits of this combination,” said Michael Nathanson, a media analyst with MoffettNathanson. Others see a need for the combined company to keep buying more assets to stay competitive. “The firm may need to continue to bulk up via M&A to compete with its much larger peers like Disney, WarnerMedia, and NBCUniversal,” said Neil Mackler, a senior equity analyst at Morningstar.