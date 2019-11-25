Viacom, CBS Merger Expected to Close Dec. 4

Viacom and CBS said they expected their merger to close on December 4, marking he latest round of consolidation in the entertainment sector as traditional players continue to work to gain scale against new digital rivals.
More to come…
Madison Avenue is giving new consideration to the Super Bowl, the annual media extravaganza that it has seemed less excited about in recent years. Fox Sports has sold all its available commercial inventory in Super Bowl LIV, slated to be broadcast from Miami Gardens, Florida, on February 2, 2020. It’s the first time in half [...]
Starz has launched its direct-to-consumer StarzPlay streaming app in Brazil, France, Germany, Mexico and the U.K. and plans to roll it out in another 20 territories in 2020. StarzPlay has a pipeline of originals on its SVOD service from the Starz U.S. cable channel, including “The Spanish Princess” and “Dublin Murders.” It has also made [...]
Seasoned programming exec Chris Loveall has joined Disney Plus in a newly created U.S.-based international programming role. As vice president of content for international, Loveall will work on the development and production of original series for the streaming service, which has just launched in the U.S. and a handful of markets around the world. The [...]
The American Music Awards brought the star power to Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Sunday night with an A-list roster of performers and plenty of action backstage. Read on for what you didn’t see on TV. A Posty Afternoon: For Post Malone, the party started during daylight hours as the artist, along with a crew [...]
It was the year of the woman at the American Music Awards — and not because they had any “step up” moments of their own to atone for, but because this is the late fall of 2019, in a season when men are absolutely not killin’ it in pop music, so who else are you [...]
Julia Ormond has joined the cast of the third series in “The Walking Dead” franchise, entitled “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.” Ormond will play Elizabeth a “charismatic leader of a large, sophisticated and formidable force,” AMC announced Sunday. “We are thrilled to have Julia join our merry band. I’m grateful for the talent, grace, intelligence, [...]