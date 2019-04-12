×
TV Roundup: ‘Veronica Mars,’ ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ Set Hulu Premiere Dates

No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover Usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Warner Bros. Digital/Spondoolie Prods./Rob Thomas Prods./Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5884127y)Kristen BellVeronica Mars - 2014Director: Rob ThomasWarner Bros. Digital/Spondoolie Productions/Rob Thomas ProductionsUSAScene StillComedy/Drama
CREDIT: Warner Bros. Digital/Spondoolie

In today’s roundup, Hulu announces July premiere dates for Mindy Kaling’s “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and “Veronica Mars” starring Kristen Bell.

DATES

Hulu has announced that Mindy Kaling’sFour Weddings and a Funeral will premiere on the streamer on July 31. Richard Curtis, who wrote the original film of the same name, will executive produce the series adaptation. The remake follows a group of friends whose lives intersect through the titular weddings and funeral they attend. MGM is producing alongside Universal TV, Jonathan Prince,  3 ArtsHoward Klein, and Working Title‘s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

Veronica Mars will return to Hulu on July 26 per an official teaser video posted by the streaming service today. In the series revival, Kristen Bell stars as a private investigator who’s hired to solve the mystery of a young boy’s murder.  Original series stars Enrico Colantoni, Jason Dohring, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra, and Ryan Hansen will join Bell in the revival, alongside new additions J.K. Simmons, Patton Oswalt, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

GREENLIGHTS

Fox has given the green light to a new unscripted series “First Responders Live” from executive producer Dick Wolf and 44 Blue Productions. The new series, hosted by  Emmy Award-Winning journalist Josh Elliott, will follow first responders as they answer emergency calls across the country. It premieres Wednesday, June 12 on FOX.

    In today's roundup, Hulu announces July premiere dates for Mindy Kaling's "Four Weddings and a Funeral" and "Veronica Mars" starring Kristen Bell. DATES Hulu has announced that Mindy Kaling's "Four Weddings and a Funeral" will premiere on the streamer on July 31. Richard Curtis, who wrote the original film of the same name, will executive [...]

