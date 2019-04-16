‘Veep’ Showrunner David Mandel Signs New Overall Deal With HBO

HBO veteran and current “Veep” showrunner David Mandel has signed a new three-year overall deal with the cable network, Variety has learned.

Mandel, who previously wrote, directed and executive produced “Curb Your Enthusiasm” for HBO, will continue to develop and produce TV projects for the cabler after “Veep” comes to an end this season.

He succeeded Armando Iannucci as showrunner after season 4, and has steered the Julia Louis-Dreyfus-led show to best comedy series Emmy wins in each of the two seasons he has been in charge.

Apart from his work on “Veep,” Mandel also wrote for shows such as “Saturday Night Live,” between 1992 and 1995, “Seinfeld,” and “The Simpsons.” On the feature side, he co-wrote the 2012 Sacha Baron Cohen satire “The Dictator” and “Eurotrip.”

He joins “Silicon Valley” co-creator Mike Judge on the list of showrunners to recently renew their deals with HBO, and the cabler also recently announced they had signed Amy Adams’ new production company to a first-look deal.

Mandel is represented by Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.

News of Mandel’s deal comes amid a flurry of deals for content makers across both traditional studios and streamers. Traditional cable networks like HBO are facing increased competition to hang on to top talent, as platforms like Netflix and Amazon continue to offer highly lucrative deals to coax big name producers and creators into jumping ship.