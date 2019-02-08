×
HBO Announces ‘Veep’s’ Final Season Premiere Date

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Veep
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

The seventh and final season of “Veep” will premiere on March 31, HBO announced Friday.

The political comedy starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer, the once vice president, then briefly president, will sign off with a seven-episode final season, the shortest in the show’s history. While the debut season consisted of eight episodes, the subsequent ones consisted of 10 episodes.

Production was delayed on the final season after Louis-Dreyfus revealed she had breast cancer in 2017. She underwent treatment and completed it successfully and the final season ended up wrapping production in December 2018.

The final season will pick up with Selina “unable to live a civilian life and thinking about running again,” executive producer David Mandel told Variety last year. He also confirmed that he show would “turn back deeper into politics,” not just for Selina but also characters such as Jonah (Timothy Simons).

The series was created by Armando Iannucci and is now showrun by Mandel. Frank Rich, Louis-Dreyfus, Lew Morton and Morgan Sackett also executive produce. It stars Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh, Reid Scott, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole, Sam Richardson and Simons also star.

Veep” will once again be Emmy eligible in 2019 after sitting out the 2018 awards race. The series has won three consecutive Emmy awards for comedy series between 2015 and 2017 and has also seen its leading lady win the comedy actress trophy six consecutive times between 2012 and 2017.

