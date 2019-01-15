‘Veep’ Star Matt Walsh to Lead ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Happy Accident’

Matt Walsh has been tapped for a lead role in the upcoming ABC single-camera comedy pilot “Happy Accident.”

In the series, two Pittsburgh families – a father (Walsh) with three adult daughters, and a hotel lounge singer with her med student son – are forced together after a decades-old secret is revealed.

Walsh currently stars in the acclaimed HBO comedy “Veep,” which will launch its final season this year. His other notable roles include appearances in comedies like “The Hangover,” “Ted,” “Role Models,” and the “Ghostbusters” reboot. He is also known for being a founding member of the Upright Citizens Brigade along with Matt Besser, Amy Poehler, and Ian Roberts.

He is repped by UTA.

Abraham Higginbotham and Jon Pollack, both of whom are writers on “Modern Family,” are the writers and executive producers on “Happy Accident.” 20th Century Fox Television will produce along with ABC Studios. Both Higginbotham and Pollack are writers on the hit ABC series “Modern Family” and are under overall deals at 20th TV.