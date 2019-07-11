TV News Roundup: ‘Varsity Blues’ Series in Development at Quibi From ‘Stuber’ Writer

In today’s roundup, Quibi announces development on a “Varsity Blues” series adaptation and FOX releases the trailer for the series premiere of “BH90201.”
FIRST LOOKS
AMC released the first trailer for the second season of “Lodge 49.” Ex-surfer Dude and his fraternal order will return in the modern day stoner fable August 12.
IFC dropped the “funk’n-new” trailer for the first season of “Sherman’s Show.” The variety sketch show premieres on Wednesday, July 31 at 10 p.m.
FOX released the trailer for the series premiere of “BH90201.” The Beverly Hills gang returns Wednesday, Aug 7 on Fox.
DEVELOPMENT
Quibi is developing a series based on the classic high school football film “Varsity Blues.” The series is being written by Tripper Clancy, who most recently penned the upcoming comedy film “Stuber.” Anne Fletcher will direct. Mike Tollin and John Gatins will executive produce. The series hails from Peter Guber and Tollin’s MSM and Paramount Television. Maia Glickman will oversee the project for MSM. Tova Laiter also executive produces.
Former “Friends” star Courteney Cox is set to star in and executive produce a Spectrum Originals series based on her character from the Netflix docuseries “Last Chance U.” The series, which hails from Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini’s SMAC Productions, will center around Brittany Wagner, an academic advisor at the titular school which gives young athletes one final hope of make it to the pros.
ANNOUNCEMENT
Two-time Emmy winning director Randi Clarke Lennon will be joining the new nationally syndicated day time talk show “Tamron Hall.” The show premieres Sept. 9.
Popular on Variety
(SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet
How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?
Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director
'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?
Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack
Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky
In today’s roundup, Quibi announces development on a “Varsity Blues” series adaptation and FOX releases the trailer for the series premiere of “BH90201.” FIRST LOOKS AMC released the first trailer for the second season of “Lodge 49.” Ex-surfer Dude and his fraternal order will return in the modern day stoner fable August 12. IFC dropped [...]
Disney Channel announced that it’s canceling the red carpet premiere event for “Descendants 3” following the death of star Cameron Boyce last weekend. “We’re proud to be part of Cameron Boyce’s legacy by showcasing his talents on screen but we are cancelling the red carpet premiere event for ‘Descendants 3’ (scheduled for July 22) and [...]
Sports and entertainment agency Wasserman, which was founded by entertainment exec Casey Wasserman and represents thousands of athletes, coaches and social media influencers, has announced it is launching a new division dedicated to raising the visibility of women in sports and entertainment. The company’s new arm, named The Collective, will seek to deliver strategies and [...]
HBO has renewed “Euphoria” for a second season. The series debuted on June 16 and follows 17-year-old Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a drug addict fresh from rehab, who’s struggling to make sense of her future. Her life changes dramatically when she meets Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), a girl who recently moved to town following her parents’ [...]
Leonardo DiCaprio‘s latest eco-documentary “Sea of Shadows” doesn’t shy away from taking on Mexican cartels. “For some of the guys there, he is state enemy number one at the moment,” said producer Wolfgang Knöpfler at the documentary’s premiere on Wednesday night at Neuehouse in Los Angeles. “The cartels don’t like him.” Appian Way and DiCaprio [...]
The third season of “Stranger Things” has posted record viewership figures, according to Nielsen measurements. Across the holiday weekend, from July 4th to 7th, the show had an average minute audience of 12.8 million viewers and reached 26.4 million unique viewers in the U.S. Over the first four days after its release, the premiere episode [...]
The ESPYs’ television broadcast only paints so much of the picture of what went down at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles from sports’ biggest award ceremony. Viewers at home saw Tracy Morgan host, celebrities like Sandra Bullock present and athletes including Drew Brees, Alex Morgan and Giannis Antetokounmpo receive awards, but they didn’t quite [...]