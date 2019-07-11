TV News Roundup: ‘Varsity Blues’ Series in Development at Quibi From ‘Stuber’ Writer

In today’s roundup, Quibi announces development on a “Varsity Blues” series adaptation and FOX releases the trailer for the series premiere of “BH90201.”

FIRST LOOKS

AMC released the first trailer for the second season of “Lodge 49.” Ex-surfer Dude and his fraternal order will return in the modern day stoner fable August 12.

IFC dropped the “funk’n-new” trailer for the first season of “Sherman’s Show.” The variety sketch show premieres on Wednesday, July 31 at 10 p.m.

FOX released the trailer for the series premiere of “BH90201.” The Beverly Hills gang returns Wednesday, Aug 7 on Fox.

DEVELOPMENT

Quibi is developing a series based on the classic high school football film “Varsity Blues.” The series is being written by Tripper Clancy, who most recently penned the upcoming comedy film “Stuber.” Anne Fletcher will direct. Mike Tollin and John Gatins will executive produce. The series hails from Peter Guber and Tollin’s MSM and Paramount Television. Maia Glickman will oversee the project for MSM. Tova Laiter also executive produces. is developing a series based on the classic high school football film “.” The series is being written by Tripper Clancy, who most recently penned the upcoming comedy film “Stuber.” Anne Fletcher will direct. Mike Tollin and John Gatins will executive produce. The series hails from Peter Guber and Tollin’s MSM and Paramount Television. Maia Glickman will oversee the project for MSM. Tova Laiter also executive produces.

Courteney Cox is set to star in and executive produce a Spectrum Originals series based on her character from the Netflix docuseries “Last Chance U.” The series, which hails from Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini’s SMAC Productions, will center around Brittany Wagner, an academic advisor at the titular school which gives young athletes one final hope of make it to the pros. Former “Friends” staris set to star in and executive produce aseries based on her character from the Netflix docuseries “” The series, which hails from Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini’s SMAC Productions, will center around Brittany Wagner, an academic advisor at the titular school which gives young athletes one final hope of make it to the pros.

ANNOUNCEMENT

Two-time Emmy winning director Randi Clarke Lennon will be joining the new nationally syndicated day time talk show “Tamron Hall.” The show premieres Sept. 9.