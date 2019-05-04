Variety Wins Daytime Creative Arts Emmy For ‘Actors on Actors’ Series

Variety took home a Daytime Creative Arts Emmy award on Friday for its “Actors on Actors” series.

“Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” is a production with PBS SoCal that features two actors discussing their craft and thoughts on Hollywood. The winning season includes interviews with actors promoting their television projects including: Bill Hader (“Barry”) with Jason Bateman (“Ozark” and “Arrested Development”), Michael B. Jordan (“Fahrenheit 451”) with Issa Rae (“Insecure”), Sharon Stone (“Mosaic”) with Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”), Jonathan Groff (“Mindhunter”) with Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Deuce”), J.K. Simmons (“Counterpart”) with Edie Falco (“Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders”), and Jeff Daniels (“Godless” and “The Looming Tower”) with Laura Linney (“Ozark.”)

“Actors on Actors” won in the special class series category against “Close Up With the Hollywood Reporter,” “Lucky Dog With Brandon McMillan,” “Mysteries & Scandals,” “To Life: How Israeli Volunteers Are Changing the World,” “Working in the Theatre,” “Light in the Water,” “A Long Road to Freedom: The Advocate Celebrates 50 Years,” “The 92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” “Quiet Heroes,” and “Super Soul Sunday: Oprah’s Book Club: Freedom After 30 Years on Death Row.”

The series was executive produced by Brenda Brkusic Milinkovic, Donna Pennestri, John Ross, and Andrew Russell. It was produced by Maris Berzins, Debra Birnbaum, Georg Kallert, Michelle Merker, Diana Nguyen, Jenelle Riley, and Rob Schroeder.

The Daytime Creative Arts Emmys took place Friday in Los Angeles at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. “Actors on Actors” has previously won two Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, out of five nominations.