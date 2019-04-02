Variety Relaunches TV Podcast Offerings with ‘TV Take’ and ‘My Favorite Episode’

Variety is doubling down on tube talk. The entertainment industry news leader has relaunched two podcasts devoted to all things TV: “TV Take with Daniel Holloway” and “My Favorite Episode with Michael Schneider.”

Both podcasts aim to tackle the TV business from unique angles, and feature conversations with some of the industry’s top-tier creators, producers, talent, and executives.

“TV Take” is a relaunch of Variety’s previous TV podcast, “Remote Controlled,” which Holloway took over after being named Variety’s executive editor, TV, in November. “TV Take” features interviews with stars and showrunners from today’s hit shows, as well as conversations with executives and Variety journalists about the key TV headlines of the day.

Recent “TV Take” guests include Paul Simms and Taika Waititi (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Kal Penn (“This Giant Beast That Is the Global Economy”), Ken Jeong (“You Complete Me, Ho”), Anna Paquin (“Flack”), and Bradley Whitford (“Valley of the Boom”).

Variety’s “My Favorite Episode,” hosted by Schneider (who also hosts the weekly TV segment “Screengrab” for KCRW), is where stars and producers gather to discuss their favorite TV episodes ever — from classic sitcoms to modern-day dramas — as well as pick a favorite episode from their own series.

Guests have included “Stranger Things” star David Harbour (who chose an episode of “The X-Files”), “Broad City” creators Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer (they’re partial to “The Golden Girls”), “Portlandia” co-creator and star Carrie Brownstein (who loved the “Six Feet Under” episode “That’s My Dog”), and “The Daily Show” correspondent Ronny Chieng (who spoke of how “South Park” was banned while growing up in his native Singapore).

“My Favorite Episode” was born out of Schneider’s previous podcast for IndieWire, “Turn It On,” and features some of the biggest names in TV as they share their creative inspirations — and how those episodes influenced them. Listeners will not only learn the secrets behind the most popular shows currently on television, but they’ll get to celebrate the greatest TV of all time.

“TV Take” runs every Friday, while “My Favorite Episode” runs every Monday. The podcasts are available to subscribe or download on iTunes, Stitcher, or anywhere that podcasts can be found. They join Variety’s stable of podcasts that also include “Strictly Business” and “Stagecraft with Gordon Cox.”