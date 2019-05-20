Variety, PBS SoCal Announce Lineup for Season 10 of ‘Variety Studio: Actors on Actors’

Variety and PBS SoCal have announced the actor lineup and schedule for Season 10 of “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.”

The first two episodes of the Emmy Award-winning series will premiere on PBS SoCal on Tuesday, June 8 at 7 p.m. with episodes three and four set to premiere on Thursday, June 20 at 7 p.m. All episodes will stream on the free PBS Video app following their premieres.

The conversations include Julia Roberts (“Homecoming”) with Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora,” “The Act”); Billy Porter (“Pose”) with Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”); Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”) with Benicio Del Toro (“Escape at Dannemora”); Taraji P. Henson (“Empire”) with Ellen Pompeo (“Grey’s Anatomy”); Richard Madden (“Bodyguard”) with Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”); Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story”) with Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”); Sacha Baron Cohen (“Who Is America?”) with Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”); Penn Badgley (“You”) with Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”); Robin Wright (“House of Cards”) with Chris Pine (“I Am the Night”); Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”) with Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”); Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”) with Maya Rudolph (“Forever”); Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) with Regina Hall (“Black Monday”); and Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”) with Renee Zellweger (“What/If”).

“After this month’s recent Daytime Emmy win, we are thrilled to be premiering our tenth season of Actors on Actors with PBS SoCal,” said Variety group publisher and chief revenue officer Michelle Sobrino-Stearns. “This season will focus on television’s most notable talent discussing their roles, the business, and what it means to be an established actor today.”

“Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” will air on PBS stations across the nation starting in June, and on the World Channel June 23 and June 30 at 7 p.m. ET (check local listings). Variety’s Actors on Actors issue will hit newsstands on June 4 with clips appearing on Variety.com.

“It’s terrific to team with Variety to produce and share in the national acclaim we’re receiving for Variety Studio: Actors on Actors,” said Andrew Russell, president and CEO, PBS SoCal. “PBS stations across the country are continuing their enthusiasm, support, and airings of ‘Actors on Actors’ because audiences enjoy its unique, unparalleled view into Southern California’s creative industry and the people who make it so special.”