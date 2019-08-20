Variety to Forgo Annual Emmy Party for Donation to Planned Parenthood

Variety has decided to make a donation to Planned Parenthood in lieu of hosting this year’s annual Emmy Awards nominees party in partnership with Women In Film.

The decision comes in response to Planned Parenthood’s Aug. 19 announcement that it will drop funding over the current administration’s “unethical” rule blocking the organization from discussing its abortion services with patients.

Planned Parenthood, which has stood up to controversy, protests and violent attacks throughout its history, says it will fight what it calls the “unethical and dangerous gag rule” in court and refuses to be “bullied” into withholding abortion information from its patients.

“We are so grateful to Variety for its unwavering support of Planned Parenthood and commitment to sexual and reproductive health and rights,” said Caren Spruch, director, arts and entertainment engagement, Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Planned Parenthood is a non-profit organization that is the leading provider of sexual and reproductive health services, including abortion, and the largest sex educator in the United States, and works in partnership with more than 100 organizations across 12 countries worldwide.

“Variety continues to advocate for women’s rights, including issues of healthcare and gender disparity in the entertainment industry, and we stand with Planned Parenthood and our longstanding partnership with Women In Film,” said Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller and group publisher and chief revenue officer Michelle Sobrino-Stearns.