Vanessa Williams Joins ABC Comedy Pilot 'Happy Accident'

Vanessa Williams has signed on for a lead role in the ABC single-cam comedy pilot “Happy Accident,” Variety has learned.

She joins previously announced cast members Matt Walsh and Joanna Garcia Swisher.

In the series, two Pittsburgh families – a father (Walsh) with three adult daughters (Garcia Swisher), and a hotel lounge singer (Williams) with her med student son – are forced together after a decades-old secret is revealed.

The role marks a homecoming for Williams, who previously appeared in the popular ABC series “Ugly Betty” and “Desperate Housewives.” Her other recent TV roles include “Daytime Divas,” “The Librarians,” and “The Good Wife.” On the feature side, Williams is known for roles in films like “Eraser” and “Shaft.” Williams is also known for her work on Broadway and has put out multiple albums that have sold millions of copies worldwide.

She is repped by UTA, Geordie Frey, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Abraham Higginbotham and Jon Pollack, both of whom are writers on “Modern Family,” are the writers and executive producers on “Happy Accident.” 20th Century Fox Television will produce along with ABC Studios. Both Higginbotham and Pollack are writers on the hit ABC series “Modern Family” and are under overall deals at 20th TV. Kat Coiro will direct.

    Vanessa Williams has signed on for a lead role in the ABC single-cam comedy pilot "Happy Accident," Variety has learned. She joins previously announced cast members Matt Walsh and Joanna Garcia Swisher. In the series, two Pittsburgh families – a father (Walsh) with three adult daughters (Garcia Swisher), and a hotel lounge singer (Williams) with her

